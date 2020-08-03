TikTok owners to move to London from Beijing

LONDON – TikTok owner ByteDance will move its headquarters to London from Beijing under an agreement approved by British ministers, The Sun newspaper reported.

The founders of ByteDance will announce their intention to establish a store in London soon, the newspaper said, adding that the move could upset United States President Donald Trump, who has considered banning TikTok in the United States.

TikTok could not immediately be reached for comment.

Microsoft Corp said on Sunday it would continue talks to acquire the popular TikTok short video application from Chinese internet giant ByteDance, and that it was aiming to conclude the negotiations before September 15.