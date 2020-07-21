TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in the US, as Trump administrator considers banning it

The announcement comes as the company faces mounting criticism of its handling of user data and its ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.

"These are well-paying jobs that will help us continue to build a safe and fun experience and protect the privacy of our community," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN on Tuesday.

TikTok said that this year it has already tripled its workforce in the US, and that the new jobs will be located in California, Texas, Florida and New York, focusing on areas including sales, content moderation, engineering and customer service. . The announcement was first reported by Axios.

The works ad is part of a broader defense game that TikTok has been playing to respond to accusations from policy makers that TikTok poses a risk to national security. The move also appears to follow a tried and true playbook for tech companies: When under fire, boost job creation potential.