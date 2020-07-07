TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises concerns

HONG KONG – TikTok said Tuesday that it will halt operations in Hong Kong, joining other social media companies to cautiously observe the ramifications of a national security law that went into effect last week.

The planned exit of the Hong Kong short-form video application occurs on various social media platforms and messaging applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter, given the possibility of providing user data to the authorities of Hong Kong.

Social media companies say they are evaluating the implications of the security law, which prohibits what Beijing sees as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities or as foreign intervention in the city's internal affairs. In the communist-ruled mainland, foreign social media platforms are blocked by China's "Great Firewall".

Critics see the law as Beijing's boldest step to erase the legal divide between the former British colony and the authoritarian system of the Communist Party of Mainland China.

TikTok said in a statement that it had decided to halt operations "in light of recent events."

Facebook and its messaging app WhatsApp said in separate statements Monday that they would freeze the review of government requests for user data in Hong Kong, "pending further evaluation of the National Security Law, including formal due diligence on human rights and consultations with international human rights experts. "

Hong Kong was convulsed with massive, sometimes violent, anti-government protests for much of last year when residents of the former British colony reacted to the proposed extradition legislation, since its withdrawal, which could have brought some suspects to trial in the Mainland Chinese courts.

The new law penalizes some pro-democratic slogans such as the widely used "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time", which according to the Hong Kong government has separatist connotations.

The fear is that it is eroding the special freedoms of the semi-autonomous city, which has operated under a "one country, two systems" framework since China took control in 1997. That deal has allowed the Hong Kong people's freedoms not allowed in Mainland China, such as unrestricted internet access and public dissent.

Telegram, whose platform has been widely used to spread pro-democracy messages and information about the protests, understands "the importance of protecting the privacy rights of our Hong Kong users," said Mike Ravdonikas, a company spokesman. .

"Telegram has never shared any data with Hong Kong authorities in the past and does not intend to process any data requests related to its Hong Kong users until an international consensus is reached regarding the ongoing political changes in the city, "he said. .

Twitter also stopped all requests for data and information from Hong Kong authorities after the law went into effect last week, the company said, stressing that it was "committed to protecting the people who use our service and their freedom to expression".

"Like many public interest organizations, leaders and entities of civil society and industry peers, we have serious concerns regarding both the development process and the full intent of this law," the company said in a statement.

Google also said it had "paused production on any new requests for data from the Hong Kong authorities."

Although social platforms have yet to be blocked in Hong Kong, users have begun scrubbing their accounts and deleting pro-democracy posts for fear of retaliation. That retreat has spread to the streets: Many shops and stores that publicly stood in solidarity with the protesters have removed the pro-democracy sticky notes and artwork that adorned its walls.

Under the implementing rules of Article 43 of the national security law, which give the city police force decisive powers to enforce the legislation, platforms, publishers and internet service providers can receive any published electronic message. that "it is probably an offense to endanger national security or it is likely to cause an offense to occur that endangers national security."

Service providers who do not comply with such requests could face fines of up to HK $ 100,000 ($ 12,903) and receive prison terms of up to six months.

People who post such messages may also be asked to remove it, or face similar fines and a one-year prison sentence.

Hong Kong authorities moved quickly to implement the law after it went into effect on June 30, and police arrested some 370 people.

The rules allow Hong Kong Executive Director Carrie Lam to authorize police to intercept communications and conduct surveillance to "prevent and detect crimes that endanger national security."

Police can conduct evidence searches without a warrant in "exceptional circumstances" and seek orders requiring individuals suspected of violating national security law to turn over their travel documents, preventing them from leaving Hong Kong.

Written notices or restraining orders may also be issued to freeze or confiscate property if there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect that the property is related to a crime that endangers national security.