TikTok users are trying to trick the Trump campaign by booking tickets to the Tulsa rally that they will never use

Instead, they are trying to fool the President's campaign.

Mary Jo Laupp, a 51-year-old grandmother who lives in Fort Dodge, Iowa, appears to have helped lead the charge on TikTok late last week when she posted a video encouraging people to go to the Trump website, sign up for attend the event. and then it doesn't appear.

"All of us who want to see this 19,000-seat auditorium barely full or completely empty, go book tickets now and just leave it there on stage," Laupp told his then 1,000 TikTok fans, who normally thought of a platform for dancing teens and not necessarily political action.

Laupp, who said he worked on the Pete Buttigieg campaign in Iowa last fall, told CNN that he made the annoying initial appeal that the rally would originally take place on June 16, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The decision to hold the first Trump campaign rally in months over the holidays, and in Tulsa, the site of one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history, received widespread criticism amid nationwide protests. on police brutality and racial inequality. . The campaign finally moved him a day later.

Still, the local newspaper has editorialized that "this is the wrong time" and "this is the wrong place," citing the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic along with the racial unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

Laupp, who works at a high school and signed up for TikTok earlier this year, told CNN that the video exploded overnight.

And then, along with the choreographed dances, comical challenges, and pranks on the schoolyard, Grandma's message became her own challenge. Inspired users began posting videos showing they also signed up for the event: Similar posts on Instagram and Twitter accumulated thousands of likes.

His idea led many other TikTok users to post similar videos asking their followers to do the same: visit the website, register for the event, not show up.

A video, with more than a quarter of a million views, called South Korean pop music fans in particular to join the trolling campaign. Fans of music, known as K-pop, are a force on social media: They posted more than six billion tweets last year alone. And they have a history of taking action for social justice causes.

Earlier this month, K-pop fans rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, drowning "White Lives Matter" and other anti-black hashtags. It is unclear whether K-Pop fans have registered for the Trump Tulsa rally in large numbers.

Despite his intention, the effort's goal, to leave Trump with an empty stadium on Saturday, will surely not succeed. Although the capacity of the Oklahoma Bank Center in Tulsa is less than 20,000, the Trump campaign has clearly not put a limit on how many people can apply for tickets.

On top of that, to register for the event, people must hand over a phone number to the Trump campaign, fueling the campaign's vast data operation.

When the records exceeded 800,000, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale described it as the "Greatest Data Record and Rally Data of All Time in 10 Times".

Erin Perrine, deputy chief communications officer for the Trump campaign, told CNN: "Leftists do this all the time. They think that if they sign up for tickets they will leave empty seats. This is not the case at all. There are always more requests for tickets than seats. " available in a meeting. All they are doing is giving us access to their contact information. "

RSVPs are designed to give the campaign an idea of ​​what the participation will be and to gather information on potential supporters for use in the campaign's voter database in the future. Those who arrive at the event will be those who arrive first. It is a first come, first serve basis.

Campaign officials say RSVPs are concentrated in the area around Tusla, but they also come from across the country.

Campaign events, both Republican and Democratic, rarely require physical tickets to enter. Trump campaign events have never required a ticket to enter and this event in Tulsa will be no different.

Trump said Monday the campaign would use the convention hall next to the "magnificent stadium" where the rally would take place, adding an additional 40,000 spaces to the approximately 20,000 that can fit in the BOK Center.

"I think we will have a great time," Trump said. He said he would speak about the state of the nation, "where we are going, where we come from."

"We hope to have, you know, it's like a record crowd. We've never had an empty seat," he said.

Fox News hosts pressured Vice President Mike Pence on why the campaign was unable to organize the rally in an open-air location, given the spread of the coronavirus through aerosols in confined spaces. He suggested that it was a possibility.

"You make a good point and what I can tell you is that it is all a work in progress and we have had such an overwhelming response that we are also looking elsewhere. We are also looking at outside activities and I know the Campaign Team will keep people informed as it progresses, "Pence said, reiterating that there will be temperature controls, hand sanitizer, and masks for people who attend. But as CNN has reported, attendees will not be required to wear a mask. Trump has notably refused to wear a mask in public.

The grandmother who helped spark the effort, Laupp, said the Trump campaign "will find bodies to sit on." Still, she believes the TikTok hack is an effective way to raise awareness of why the original plan to hold the Tulsa rally on June 16 was so troublesome in the first place.

Laupp told CNN that he had heard from people this week that they did not know about the Tulsa massacre, and that "as American citizens we owe marginalized communities knowledge of those parts of history."

She said she plans to continue using her new TikTok platform in the months leading up to the November elections.

After voting for Gary Johnson in 2016, she describes herself as a libertarian and, while still not sure if she will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall, she says she knows she will not vote for President Trump.