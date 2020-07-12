TikTok users panic when Trump admin considers banning app

"I got live and said, 'Hi, I'm not sure what's going on, but please do me a favor and follow me on Instagram and subscribe to my YouTube," Pannell told CNN Business. "Everyone was saying 'Parker, I love your videos. I'm going to miss you'." They were all in panic mode. "
Pannell, along with others on the short-form video platform, suspected that the liked-me missing and hit counts had something to do with reports that TikTok could be banned in the US, which has sparked the concern among creators that months or years of building followers could be for nothing "I'm scared because I put a lot of hard work on this platform for almost two years. Obviously it's hard to see that go away," he said. Pannell, who has significantly smaller followers on YouTube and Instagram.
The missing views in the app on Thursday turned out to be a technical problem, which TikTok said appeared to have been caused by "higher than normal traffic on our servers in Virginia, causing temporary service interruptions."
But a ban remains a possibility. In the days since the Trump administration said it was "watching" the ban on TikTok and other Chinese-owned platforms, the app has exploded with a mix of fears and funny videos about the possible action. Adding fuel to the fire is India's recent decision to ban TikTok, where some of the platform's top stars live, as well as other popular Chinese apps, saying they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity." However, several security experts have been more cautious about that assessment.
Some creators took the opportunity to inform their followers of a possible ban, filming videos of themselves with news articles on the subject, while others expressed skepticism that a takedown would occur. "Regarding Chinese applications on people's cell phones, I can assure you that the United States will do well, too, Laura," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News earlier this week. "I don't want to go out in front of the president [Donald Trump], but it's something we're seeing."
But true to the spirit of TikTok, there was also a lot of comedy. In a video against the sound of a popular fire drill scene in The Office, a TikTok creator imitates other influencers and users in his comments panicking about Thursday's failure and a possible ban, while the voice of Michael Scott yell "Everyone stay calm" in the background.
Users also pondered the political reasons for a ban or mocked President Trump. One creator pretended to write a letter "to the government or who is trying to ban TikTok" asking that it not happen. Like others on the platform, she raised the idea that Trump is considering this ban because he is "angry." TikTok users controlled the President's campaign by reserving tickets for his rally without intending to go.
In a video with on-screen text saying "I'm trying to convince Trump to let us keep TikTok," a creator builds a brick wall and rubs his face with orange Cheetos, an apparent reference to Trump's border wall and its alleged use. self-tanner. It is subtitled "Please, Mr. Cheeto Man" with a praying hands emoji.
Despite the jokes, a ban could have major consequences for the creators of the platform, especially those trying to turn it into a lucrative career through sponsored content offerings, merchandise sales, and other sources of income. TikTok star Keegan Ousley He said the threat of a ban is "terrifying" and that he is concerned about his future on social media.
"I've worked most of my life to secure followers on social media," said Ousley, 17, who manages a TikTok account called @CallMeNotSoCarson with more than 400,000 followers. "I hope that the United States will consider the people who produce content on the app as a means of income before making rash decisions to ban the app." Ousley earns money from artists for using his music on his TikTok videos. You are also paid when people download apps that you promote in your TikTok bio.
If TikTok went missing in the United States, Ousley said he hopes his followers will follow him to other social platforms.
As a precautionary measure, some influencers are already encouraging their fans to follow them on social media like Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and even Reddit. Several TikTokers have updated their biographies with "IN CASE OF TIKTOK BAN – follow me on YouTube and INSTA" or "IF TIK / TOK GETS MY IG / TWITTER [username]".
Christine Juhas, whose TikTok account @christines_snaps has more than 3.4 million followers, said that if there are indeed problems with user privacy and information that is not protected in the app, they expect it to be "addressed and repaired."
"I would love to continue making funny videos on the platform, without worrying about the privacy of myself or others," he said. "I think it's important to take a break and laugh for a moment during such an uncertain and serious moment in the world."