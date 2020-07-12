TikTok users panic when Trump admin considers banning app







"I got live and said, 'Hi, I'm not sure what's going on, but please do me a favor and follow me on Instagram and subscribe to my YouTube," Pannell told CNN Business. "Everyone was saying 'Parker, I love your videos. I'm going to miss you'." They were all in panic mode. "

Pannell, along with others on the short-form video platform, suspected that the liked-me missing and hit counts had something to do with reports that TikTok could be banned in the US, which has sparked the concern among creators that months or years of building followers could be for nothing "I'm scared because I put a lot of hard work on this platform for almost two years. Obviously it's hard to see that go away," he said. Pannell, who has significantly smaller followers on YouTube and Instagram.

The missing views in the app on Thursday turned out to be a technical problem, which TikTok said appeared to have been caused by "higher than normal traffic on our servers in Virginia, causing temporary service interruptions."

But a ban remains a possibility. In the days since the Trump administration said it was "watching" the ban on TikTok and other Chinese-owned platforms, the app has exploded with a mix of fears and funny videos about the possible action. Adding fuel to the fire is India's recent decision to ban TikTok, where some of the platform's top stars live, as well as other popular Chinese apps, saying they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity." However, several security experts have been more cautious about that assessment.