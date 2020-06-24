TikTok users record reactions to Netflix love from

TikTokers, welcome to the world of soft core porn on Netflix. In recent days, a new trend has gripped TikTok as users film themselves watching the opening scene of Gaspar Noe. Love. Noah's erotic drama is considered one of the sexiest in film history, but the first scene is especially steaming: the Love The beginning of Netflix shows a naked woman rubbing her chest on a man's hard penis. A memorable start!

After dipping your toe in the water with Polish drama 365 dni (365 days), some Netflix users have gone heavy with Love, a 2015 art film by Gaspar Noe. Love He is not new to Netflix, but his recent relevance has led him to # 7 on the Netflix Top 10 list in the United States, where he ranks alongside titles like Floor is lava, The orderand The Nut Job (It is an animated movie for children: don't worry!).

In recent days, Generation Z viewers have been filming watching the Love Netflix opened the scene and uploaded their reactions to TikTok. As user @ Laura2002m1 explains in a video which was viewed 1.4M times on Twitter before being removed, TikTokers should "watch Love on Netflix and use the sound to record yourself watching from the beginning. Like, I mean at the beginning. "

Hundreds of teenagers have participated in the TikTok trend, and the results do not disappoint. Users make their way through LoveThe opening sex scene, a clip of a few minutes' mutual masturbation culminating in a shot of an ejaculating penis. Taking into account that Love It originally debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 3D, but Netflix is ​​streaming the movie in standard definition, these TikTok users came out easily.

If seeing the beginning of Love Netflix has messed up your search history, there is an easy way to delete it. To hide a title from your Netflix history, go to your Profile Viewing Activity and select the button to the left of the title name. Viola!

However, for those TikTok users who want to continue the trend, can I suggest that Decider After Dark Serie?

