TikTok users troll the Trump campaign on the Tulsa rally

A coordinated effort was being made on TikTok in the days leading up to Trump's Saturday rally, encouraging people to register online for the free event and not show up. TikTok is normally considered a platform for teen dancing and not necessarily political action.
A Trump campaign official rejected the suggestion that such posts played a role in participation, telling CNN: "We had 300,000 legitimate registrations of Republicans who voted in the last four elections. Those are not children [TikTok] It was fear of violence protests. This is obvious with the lack of families and children in the demonstration. Normally we have thousands of families. "
While the TikTok effort appears to have overwhelmingly involved teens and other youth, Mary Jo Laupp, a 51-year-old grandmother who lives in Fort Dodge, Iowa, appears to have played a central role in encouraging people to go to the Trump, register to attend the event and not attend.
And then, along with the choreographed dances, comic challenges, and pranks on the schoolyard, Grandma's message became her own challenge. Inspired users began posting videos showing that they, too, registered for the event. Similar posts on Instagram and Twitter registered thousands of likes.
A video, with more than a quarter of a million views, called South Korean pop music fans in particular to join the trolling campaign. Fans of music, known as K-pop, are a force on social media: They posted more than 6 billion tweets last year alone. And they have a history of taking action for social justice causes.
Earlier this month, K-pop fans rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, drowning "White Lives Matter" and other anti-Black hashtags.
Laupp, who said she worked in the old South Bend, Indiana campaign, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa last fall, told CNN that she made the initial appeal when she was upset that the rally would originally take place on June 19, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The Trump campaign dismissed the effort last week. Erin Perrine, deputy chief communications director for the Trump campaign, told CNN on Tuesday: "Leftists do this all the time. They think if they sign up for tickets that will leave seats empty. This is not the case at all. There is always more ticket requests. " than the seats available in a rally. All they are doing is giving us access to their contact information. "
TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, has caught the attention of American lawmakers.