TikTok users troll the Trump campaign on the Tulsa rally





Many of those who asked for tickets may have been trolling the president, in a hack organized primarily through the TikTok social media platform.

Last week Trump tweeted that "Nearly a million people applied for tickets to the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!" and a local official said they expected 100,000 to appear near the arena. But on Saturday, registered attendees did not fill the Tulsa Oklahoma Bank Center arena, which admitted attendees to the meeting on a first-come, first-served basis, and the Trump team abandoned plans for the President to speak in an area of "overflow" out of the sand.

A coordinated effort was being made on TikTok in the days leading up to Trump's Saturday rally, encouraging people to register online for the free event and not show up. TikTok is normally considered a platform for teen dancing and not necessarily political action.

A Trump campaign official rejected the suggestion that such posts played a role in participation, telling CNN: "We had 300,000 legitimate registrations of Republicans who voted in the last four elections. Those are not children [TikTok] It was fear of violence protests. This is obvious with the lack of families and children in the demonstration. Normally we have thousands of families. "

While the TikTok effort appears to have overwhelmingly involved teens and other youth, Mary Jo Laupp, a 51-year-old grandmother who lives in Fort Dodge, Iowa, appears to have played a central role in encouraging people to go to the Trump, register to attend the event and not attend. "All of us who want to see this 19,000-seat auditorium barely full or completely empty, go book tickets now and leave it alone there on stage," Laupp told his then 1,000 followers on TikTok. And then, along with the choreographed dances, comic challenges, and pranks on the schoolyard, Grandma's message became her own challenge. Inspired users began posting videos showing that they, too, registered for the event. Similar posts on Instagram and Twitter registered thousands of likes. A video, with more than a quarter of a million views, called South Korean pop music fans in particular to join the trolling campaign. Fans of music, known as K-pop, are a force on social media: They posted more than 6 billion tweets last year alone. And they have a history of taking action for social justice causes. Earlier this month, K-pop fans rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, drowning "White Lives Matter" and other anti-Black hashtags. Laupp, who said she worked in the old South Bend, Indiana campaign, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa last fall, told CNN that she made the initial appeal when she was upset that the rally would originally take place on June 19, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The Trump campaign dismissed the effort last week. Erin Perrine, deputy chief communications director for the Trump campaign, told CNN on Tuesday: "Leftists do this all the time. They think if they sign up for tickets that will leave seats empty. This is not the case at all. There is always more ticket requests. " than the seats available in a rally. All they are doing is giving us access to their contact information. " On Saturday night, when the images showed empty sections of the BOK Center, Laupp and the youth at TikTok celebrated. "Generation Z is unstoppable," wrote one young man on TikTok. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, "You just got robbed by the teens on TikTok who inundated the Trump campaign with fake ticket bookings and tricked you into believing that a million people wanted your white supremacist to open the microphone enough to fill an arena during COVID. " Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist who led John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, tweeted "Teens in the United States have dealt a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump. Across the United States, teens asked for tickets to this event. The campaign fools boasted a million tickets. Haha." TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, has caught the attention of American lawmakers. Last year, Senators Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton urged the United States intelligence community to assess the national security risks of TikTok and other Chinese-owned platforms.





