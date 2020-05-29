Tile writes to the EU accusing Apple of abuse of power

Bluetooth accessory maker Tile has written to the European Union accusing Apple of abuse of power and illegally favoring its own products.



According to a report by Financial timesIn a letter sent Tuesday to the European Competition Commissioner, the accessories maker said Apple is making it difficult for users to use Tile products on iPhone because it has its own rival Find My app.

In a letter sent to European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday, California-based tracking app maker Tile argued that Apple was making it harder for users to operate its product on their smartphones compared to the rival app itself. Apple's FindMy by selectively disabling features that enable a seamless user experience.

Tile asked the EU to investigate Apple's business practices, echoing previous calls made by the accessory maker in the United States. Specifically, Tile complains about the changes Apple made to location services in iOS 13, which encourages customers not to use always-on location tracking. Furthermore, Tile said that changing these options involves navigating between "complex settings that are not easy to find."

The report notes that Apple is also rumored to be releasing its own AirTags item tracking tags soon. MacRumors discovered evidence of AirTags in the iOS 13 code last year. The tags will be tightly integrated with the new indFind My‌ app, which will get an "Items" tab. Users will be notified when they part ways with a tagged item and, if necessary, can configure an AirTag to start making sounds to help locate the missing item.



In the letter, Tile goes on to claim that its product is being denied "fair placement" on the App Store and that Apple has rescinded its agreement to sell Tile products in its retail stores, perhaps with an eye on the upcoming release. from TAirTags‌.

Apple responded to the letter with the following statement:

"We strongly deny the allegations of non-competitive behavior that Tile is waging against us. In keeping with the critical path we have been on for over a decade, last year we introduced more privacy protections that safeguard user location data. Tile doesn't like those decisions, so instead of discussing the issue on its merits, they decided to launch attacks without merit. "

The EU has said it intends to respond to Tile's letter and will launch preliminary investigations after the allegations.