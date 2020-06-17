Tim Graham: ABC Gives Bolton the Star Treatment for the Anti-Trump Book, Unlike Obama Critics

Former national security adviser John Bolton sat down for an interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz on Monday to promote his new "revealing" book and likely rip the bark off Trump's White House.

ABC will air the interview on Sunday during prime time … just as it aired a prime time interview with former FBI Director James Comey in 2018 to promote his anti-Trump book.

In 2007 Bolton wrote a book about his experiences in government. No major network came calling for a primetime special. It was not useful to them back then.

DOJ SUE JOHN BOLTON IN THE FEDERAL COURT TO BLOCK THE PUBLICATION OF THE NEXT BOOK

Try to recall a time when ABC offered a prime-time special to an insider from Barack Obama who wrote a "hard-hitting" book. You will have a difficult time because most publishers are liberal and will not roll out the red carpet for that type of book, even if the author is liberal. So there was no insider "insider" for ABC to promote.

Instead, ABC scheduled a primetime special to promote an Obama book: "Becoming," Michelle Obama's autobiography. The network turned on the cotton candy machine for Michelle in 2018. There are reasons publishers gave the Obamas and their book agents tens of millions of dollars, and the ABC promotion was one of them.

The Disney-owned network released a special primetime book for Hillary Clinton and her State Department memoir "Hard Choices" in 2014. Legendary ABC softball specialist Barbara Walters offered a primetime special for memorabilia from Clinton "Living History" in 2003. Walters asked Clinton if she is a "saint".

To be fair, former Obama officials came out with memoirs that said something negative about Obama … and were attacked for it.

In 2014, Robert Gates, Obama's first defense secretary, was selling a book. While sitting in the NBC studio on a brace, "Today" co-host Matt Lauer accused him of endangering troops for having the audacity to criticize the commander-in-chief.

"At a time when some 40,000 US troops are in danger, do you think that questioning it at this stage is dangerous or dishonorable?" Lauer asked Gates.

Now look back and imagine Matt Lauer calling you "dishonorable".

In 2013, Army General Stanley McChrystal, who was fired by President Obama for critical comments about Obama's staff in a Rolling Stone article, aired his memoirs and did a round of television interviews. The former, with Pentagon CBS correspondent David Martin, largely omitted Obama, except for McChrystal to express his grief over his apparent "disloyalty" to Rolling Stone.

There was no attack on Obama.

This same pattern emerged last September with retired Navy General James Mattis. CBS promoted the former defense secretary's book in two interviews, but completely ignored his strong criticism of Obama. He had called some of Obama's elections "catastrophic."

Instead, "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason asked about Trump and said, "What do you think the President was wrong about Syria?"

Guest host Maria Elena Salinas lobbied on Mattis' resignation as defense secretary: "Was it your decision to leave, or were you fired or forced to resign?"

There is no need to prejudge what John Bolton will say to ABC. But we can judge a long history of "revealing" imbalance, from publishers to television studios. Republicans are mercilessly dissected. Democrats are carefully protected.

