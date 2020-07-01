Tim Graham: At Biden press conference, reporters throw softball questions at their favorite candidate

Everything about former Vice President Joe Biden's press conference Tuesday underscores how the growling and vicious media guardians covering the Trump administration will transform into tiny stuffed dogs if Biden is elected president.

Biden started with a 20-minute speech and CNN and MSNBC broadcast it live. These cable news channels often refuse to broadcast White House press briefings and try not to give President Trump free time, just as CNN and MSNBC refused to broadcast 96 percent of Trump's concentration in Tulsa.

Then came the questions for Biden. NBC News's Mike Memoli was the one who caused the president to rip off pieces of his hair. It can be summed up like this: it has a considerable advantage. How do you keep winning?

ERIC TRUMP RIPS OFFERED AFTER THE FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE IN 89 DAYS: & # 39; MAN DOES NOT FIGHT IN IT & # 39;

Through their softball questions, the press points to this question: And what can we do to help?

Here is the real verbiage. "Today's polls show him a considerable national advantage, an advantage in many states that are critical of the Electoral College," said Memoli. "I wonder, where do you think the race is right now? What keeps you awake at night as you look to the future? And can you keep this edge without campaigning in a traditional way, especially this fall when voters really start tuning in? "

There is no easier and more open question than "What is the state of the race?"

The elite media pretend that it is absurd that there is a huge difference between his treatment of Republicans and Democrats.

It's a huge contrast to what NBC's Peter Alexander asked at the White House. On June 19, he threw a hard ball at White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, citing Trump's tweets about former gunmen who write "revealing" books.

"Why does the president keep hiring people who are 'dumb as a rock' # 39; & # 39 ;, overrated & # 39 ;, & # 39; very crazy & # 39 ;, & # 39; nuts & # 39; ; and & # 39; incompetent & # 39 ;? " Alexander asked.

The aggression quotient in these two questions is lion and lamb. Or raging and man-eating lions and Lambchop, the gentle puppet.

Associated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffe was the first and simply regurgitated Biden's vicious words about the president.

"We reported yesterday that President Trump was informed in March 2019 that Russia had ordered or offered rewards to the Taliban for the murder of US soldiers," said Jaffe. "You called your inaction on this issue a & # 39; treason & # 39;". In general terms, what consequences do you think the President should face for this treason and, specifically, what do you think Congress should do?

That's the question for Biden: how should Trump be punished?

Journalists love to paint Trump as the poodle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, or as a traitor.

Biden accused Trump of an "absolute breach of duty."

Jaffe still wanted Biden to punish Trump, asking him, "What consequences should you face if these allegations are true or if these reports are true?" The obvious answer is defeat in November.

CNN's Arlette Saenz asked a vague question about the racial "reckoning" that is causing the destruction of the statues and asked Biden, "What do you think when you see the removal of some of these statues?" That's better than Memoli, but she doesn't sound like Jim Acosta from Biden.

CBS's Ed O & # 39; Keefe reminded Biden that he had bragged about "confronting Putin" regarding the issue of election meddling and asked the former vice president, "Can you tell us what you would do to Putin?"

There was absolutely no context for how Obama-Biden's policy toward Russia for eight years compares to that of Trump. Did President Barack Obama and Biden "confront" Putin back then? Obviously they did not stop avoiding this supposed Russian interference that destroys democracy in the 2016 presidential elections?

