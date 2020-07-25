Tim Graham: Dems' liberal media collusion was exposed in 2016, but is still likely to happen now

Four years ago this week, WikiLeaks leftists tried to ruin the Democratic convention by posting lots of emails exposing how the Democratic National Committee blatantly favored Hillary Clinton and leaned against Bernie Sanders.

But even then, the media dismissed the juiciest tidbits for conservatives: emails in the report from Clinton aide John Podesta, showing how journalists and Democrats blatantly work hand in hand to shape the "news." . Some might even say that it sounds false. For example:

1. ABC's George Stephanopoulos harshly interviewed "Clinton Cash" author Peter Schweizer on his Sunday show on April 26, 2015. In an email, Clinton campaign member Jesse Ferguson boasted that Stephanopoulos "refuted" Schweizer and wrote: "Good job everyone. This interview is perfect. Nothing lands and everything is refuted (mainly based on our work)."

Stephanopoulos not only donated to the Clinton Foundation. He donated at the office.

2. Maggie Haberman was singled out as a flexible recycler of Clinton's narratives. Podesta wrote: "We have … a very good relationship with Maggie Haberman of Politico over the past year. We have had her stories for us before and have never been disappointed."

Now combine that with how Haberman is the heroic challenger of all things Donald Trump for The New York Times. She is not a journalist first; She never disappoints by telling stories for Democrats.

3. CNBC presenter Becky Quick, who helped moderate the atrocious CNBC Republican primary debate in 2015, made a promise to Podesta after then-President Barack Obama nominated Sylvia Mathews Burwell for secretary of health and human services , saying that "he would make sure to defend her when things move forward in the nomination process."

4. Before the launch of a Clinton profile in July 2016, Mark Leibovich of The New York Times magazine told Clinton's director of communications Jen Palmieri, "You could veto what you didn't want." At the end of an email, Palmieri listed his vetoes and then responded as a demanding boss: "Let me know if that's unclear. Working from an iPhone on the plane, so I can't access the transcript for cut and paste." "

The Clinton campaign got cut and paste privileges!

Leibovich had quoted Clinton talking about eating elk stew and teasing Sarah Palin in her moose talk. Palmieri instructed, "It is okay to use the moose, but I appreciate not mentioning Sarah Palin." He also instructed Leibovich to change a quote from Clinton on gay rights.

"A pleasure to do business!" Palmieri was oozing.

If you think this type of collusion is not happening right now between Biden's aides and journalists who want Trump to be fired from the office, then you are dreaming. Worse yet, CBS brought Leibovich to discuss WikiLeaks … and never mentioned any of this!

In February 2016, the Gawker website published a cache of emails between journalists and Clinton's public relations agent Philippe Reines. The best example was Marc Ambinder, a veteran reporter for ABC and CBS and later with The Atlantic.

In July 2009, Clinton delivered a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations. Ambinder wanted an advance copy of the speech. Reines insisted on the conditions. "You should describe your tone as 'muscular' and keep in mind that her most prominent subordinates in the State Department (George Mitchell, Richard Holbrooke) would sit across from her to convey their command to the staff," he said. .

"Got it," replied Ambinder. Later that day, he published a story in which Xerox made the Clinton turn right at the top, promoting a "muscular speech" that Clinton would deliver that day in front of her rival "power centers" in the State Department.

This is how anonymous "top administration officials" exploit journalists to set the table for Democrats, whether they are in power or not.

