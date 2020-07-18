Tim Graham: double standard for coronavirus: liberal media declares protests more sacred than church

For many Americans, the most painful consequence of coronavirus blocks is the shutdown of religious services. The grace and peace of Sunday makes it easier to get through the week. But our media and political elites are either indifferent to that pain, or openly hostile.

The New York Times recently proclaimed in a headline: "Churches emerge as the primary source of coronavirus cases." A team of three reporters announced that the newspaper built a database to count church-generated infections as the "virus spikes" and blamed 650 infections across the United States for church activities. How is this a "main source" of cases?

Most regular parishioners did not want to fit the secular media stereotype of trusting God’s protection so fanatically that they would gather unmasked in churches and share hugs and handshakes. They were willing to view blockages as a public health necessity. But then came Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd that obstructed the streets. Suddenly, not only were mass gatherings allowed; they were praised and glorified on a world scale.

There will be no headline in The New York Times that reads: "Protests emerge as the primary source of coronavirus cases." The Times did not create a database to warn of dangerously disobedient and unscientific citizens among "progressives."

Instead, newspapers proclaimed that there was little evidence to suggest that mass street protests were spreading the virus. The "public health experts" exempted the protests from their danger zone, and some even demonstrated.

It is a brazen double standard that strongly suggests that in America today, protests seem to be the holiest activity, far holier than Americans who gather to worship God. But not all the protests, obviously. The blockade protest in May was launched as a dangerously nutty First Amendment exercise. The CNN warning headline on the screen was "Protesters, some armed, descend on the Michigan Capitol."

Left-wing protesters never "descend" into places. In May, CNN directed Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to describe how the people protesting his restrictions were a gang of frightening extremists and arms traffickers, perhaps even Nazis and Confederates.

In a similar interview that allowed Democrats last week, CNN's Wolf Blitzer brought in New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to explain how he has banned large gatherings in his city, but exempted protests against the police.

The mayor said that staying home is best. "But we understand that at this point in history, people are talking about the need for historical changes," he said. He promoted his prank painting of "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower: "(This) is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that, but also tell people the kinds of gatherings we are used to, the parades We just can't have that while fairs are focusing on health right now. "

We are focusing on health right now … unless you are aligned with Historic Moments of Change. Someone, certainly not a journalist, might suggest that the life of Christ was a very historic moment of change worth celebrating.

Blitzer did not ask about double standards because CNN has never been the Church News Network. He did not ask de Blasio about proclaiming that the "devout religious person" has less right to assemble than someone "dealing with an extraordinary crisis sown in 400 years of American racism."

In short, our media elites don't mind when religious believers of all colors and creeds are demoted to second-class citizens in a dizzying display of "affirmative discrimination." Go complain to your God, they might say. This is a call to action, even that mysterious action called prayer.

