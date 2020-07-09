Tim Graham: Liberal media refuses to broadcast Trump live, opting for partial comments

The Grand Canyon is a fitting metaphor for the difference between the uncensored version of President Donald Trump's Independence Day speech taken from live television and the feverishly distorted versions of his speech displayed by the "reality-based press" , as leftist journalists call it. themselves.

Any American who watches the speeches live will see positive and patriotic comments, with some challenging words thrown at the vandals who knock down statues and seek to "erase our history." But the "reporters" of our most pseudo-prestigious media, both print and broadcast, produced aggressive "news analysis", presenting two "dark and divisive" speeches by showing little snippets that drain every carbonated ounce of Fourth of July sentiment. outside the event. It's a great contrast from five years ago, when CNN and MSNBC broadcast hours of Trump's live speeches … not because they liked it; They hated it. It's because Democrats thought this was a devilishly smart way to cripple the Republican half of the campaign.

Now President Trump is running for reelection, and CNN and MSNBC turned in the opposite direction. When the president traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his first indoor rally in months on June 20, MSNBC showed viewers just 3 minutes and 45 seconds of Trump's pounding, or 3.7 percent of the 101-minute speech. CNN aired even less, recording just 3 minutes and 25 seconds, or 3.4 percent. The network spoke of hatred for the rest of the event.

On July 3, Trump approached the microphone below Mount Rushmore at 10:50 p.m. Eastern time and spoke for 42 minutes. MSNBC only aired 4 minutes and 44 seconds, about 11 percent of the speech.

CNN offered zero minutes and zero seconds.

On the afternoon of July 4, the President spoke from the South Lawn of the White House for 29 minutes. MSNBC offered 8 minutes of live coverage.

CNN again offered zero, zip, zilch.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker seems to be suggesting that this president is so disgusting, his lies so terrible, that letting him speak live on his talk channel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is kind of crime against democracy and truth. Trump was gloriously newsworthy as a bombastic candidate who would ruin Jeb Bush. It is not news as president.

This is in stark contrast to Joe Biden's first 89-day press conference on June 30. CNN and MSNBC broadcast the 50-minute shebang live … and so did Fox News. Fox covered all these Trump and Biden events live.

The biggest and most obvious media distortion is the notion that the President is poisonously fueling a one-sided "culture war", and that everyone on the left is a model of civil unity and discourse. No one is breaking statues; no one is fussing on the streets; And no one says anything "dark and divisive" about how America is exceptional in the overactive imagination of white nationalists: that is the impression left by its "reality-based press."

PBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor announced on MSNBC that Trump was "fitting into this story that is, in some ways, a Republican story about the idea that they are really looking at white resentment … President Trump says: & # 39; I want to be on the side of the myth of America. "

CNN weekend host Ana Cabrera called the Mount Rushmore speech "incredibly divisive" and lamented that on "such an important day for all Americans … the president has still continued to speak only to his base, not with all Americans this holiday weekend. " "

That's unintentionally hilarious … because CNN refused to let him speak to his "base."

