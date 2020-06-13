Tim Graham: President's coverage of Trump media equals free advertising for Biden

Liberals begin to move as if the 2020 elections are already over. Eugene Robinson in The Washington Post exclaimed that President Trump's reelection campaign "is beginning to look like the Titanic." Former Vice President Joe Biden should be preparing his opening remarks, those on the left would have us believe.

One reason for this arrogance is Trump's absolutely punitive liberal media coverage. The coronavirus pandemic did what some might have thought was impossible: it made Trump's coverage even more negative.

Rich Noyes of the Media Research Center found that from March 4 (when Joe Biden had basically wrapped up the Democratic nomination) until May 31, Trump's coverage on the ABC, CBS, and NBC nightly newscasts was 94 per percent negative. In May, it was 99.5 percent negative, a record low.

There were 474 evaluative comments about President Trump during this period, and 445 were negative. In contrast, there were only 85 Biden evaluations and 51 were negative (61 percent).

This closely resembles the warp and plot coverage of the 2016 campaign, during which Trump attracted most of the media attention and was overwhelmingly negative, while Hillary Clinton seemed an afterthought.

Even in the last three months of the campaign, Trump was evaluated four times more than Clinton. Democrats thought that made her an assailant. It did not turn out that way.

Here is the problem for them. Anyone who has spent time with these networks knows that he has a throbbing urge and swelling to destroy Trump politically. They cannot be considered "arbiters" of presidential campaigns. One reason they have become so angry at the fate of "democracy" is that they cannot bear it when voters ignore their incessant advice.

The liberal media is giving Lovable Grandpa Joe protective cover.

Jonah Goldberg recently wrote a column in which he argued that Trump must think his voters are idiots as he proclaims that he is confronting the media rather than Biden. Obviously, the media is not on the ballot. But Biden's attacks on the president cannot match 24/7 media aggression and firepower. They're not irrelevant viewers, especially now that Biden is campaigning from a cold computer screen.

The liberal media is giving Lovable Grandpa Joe protective cover. Noyes reported that ABC, CBS, and NBC could barely muster three minutes of airtime about how Biden told black voters that "if you have a problem figuring out if you are for me or for Trump, then you are not black." NBC gave it a few seconds. ABC and CBS were quick to "balance" the story with the negative news from Trump. CBS showed that Biden led among black voters, 90 percent to 3 percent.

When it became known that Biden, in his final days as vice president, joined a list of other Obama administration officials requesting the "unmasking" of an American who turned out to be Trump's new national security adviser, Michael Flynn, what sparked a stain on retired army lieutenant general was a russian pawn: the story covered only 62 seconds of coverage: 55 seconds on ABC, 7 seconds on CBS and none on NBC.

Voters who trust these cynics for "news" wouldn't even understand the big picture: that the Obama team incorrectly spied on the Trump campaign and was still trying to ruin the Trump presidency during the transition.

Biden's television interviews are riddled with Trump questions, please trash, like this beauty from MSNBC's Brian Williams: "What is President Trump's level of guilt minutes in these days?

This sums up the tone of the latest afternoon news: How many Americans has Trump killed? Anti-Trump supporters in the media hope his nightly attacks demoralize Trump voters and energize Biden supporters. But for many Americans, this is not journalism. It is poorly disguised campaign advertising.

