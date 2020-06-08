Tim Graham: Rosenstein testifies, and suddenly the mainstream media says this about Russia's collusion

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was at the hot center of Robert Mueller's investigation into the phantom threat of Donald Trump's collusion with the Russians. He testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 3.

You may not know what happened. ABC, CBS, and NBC ignored him that night. PBS gave the story 55 seconds. NPR gave him four minutes, but those minutes sounded strange.

Presenter Mary Louise Kelly said: "May I start with an observation? Does it seem a bit out of place? With all that is happening in the country right now, the senators are focusing today on the Russia investigation."

CARTER PAGE: ROD ROSENSTEIN TESTIFIES IN THE SENATE – MUST BE CLEAN ABOUT FISA ABUSE ME AND OTHERS

Journalist Philip Ewing replied: "The short answer for that is political."

The evening news broadcasts on ABC, CBS, and NBC devoted 2,202 minutes of coverage to the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory from January 21, 2017 to February 10, 2019. When the Senate Intelligence Committee announced on February 12, 2019 that there was no collusion? There was zero coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC.

These networks, along with "prestige" printing press, CNN and MSNBC, have been obsessed with 24/7 Russian collusion claims for more than two years. He was never "out of left field." It was the fierce heart of the "news" product.

The media repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of President Trump's election and even welcomed the blatant lies that Trump was a Russian agent. "Bombshell" after "bombshell" led to claims that collusion was going to end Trump's presidency prematurely. Newspapers now bury the story on the inside pages.

When questioned by the senators, Rosenstein stated that he was not well informed about everything the FBI, under his direct supervision, was doing to the Trump rail team. Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, asked if he knew that the main source behind the Steele record rejected him as rumors and rumors. He said no.

Senator Ted Cruz claimed what the Obama-Biden team did to undermine the Trump campaign, the Trump transition team and the Trump administration made Watergate pale in comparison.

Did you know that Steele's file was funded by the Democratic National Committee? No. But that pile of partisan rumors was repeatedly used to authorize the espionage of Carter Page, former Trump campaign assistant.

This would explain why partisan networks overlooked this. They have worked to ensure that Trump, like George W. Bush before him, was designated as the "worse than Watergate" president.

When Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., asked whether Rosenstein would agree in retrospect that, by August 2017, there was finally "not there" to support the "concept that the campaign was colluding with the Russians," he replied. Rosenstein. "I agree with that general statement." But no one in that department, and no one in the press, backed down and stopped pushing a false collusion narrative.

The ultimate audacity after Rosenstein's hearing came from MSNBC star Rachel Maddow, the Queen of Collusion and the Duchess of the Dossier. Without saying the words "dossier" or "Rosenstein," he complained that 53 new subpoenas would be issued to investigate the origins of this conspiracy to obtain Trump.

With a megaton of chutzpah, he regretted that this is designed to "create an air of criminality around Vice President Biden and the entire Obama administration in time for the November elections."

A politicized "air of crime" still hangs over the Trump administration, thanks to "objective" means. But they offer no apology, no retractions, and no admission of guilt in Russia's general disorder. His touch of collusion "news" turned out to be … "fake news".

