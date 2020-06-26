Tim Graham: Trump vs. comedy duo Cuomo – CNN double standard for prank

On May 20, CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" aired one of those fun interviews between CNN host Chris Cuomo and his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor had undergone a camera coronavirus test. Chris decided to poke fun at the size of his brother's nostrils by introducing a series of increasingly large Q-Tips (or test swabs) and broke his brother.

CNN happily posted the fun on YouTube under the title "Chris Cuomo teases Brother Andrew with a giant test swab", now with more than 693,000 views.

Before that, Chris asked his brother, "First of all, is it true that when the test was administered, you inhaled and the doctor's finger went up your nose and got stuck and had to be released with a tool?"

GUTFELD IN THE BANDITOS STATUE

An epic series of hypocritical atrocities appeared on June 21 and 22 after President Donald Trump made a comment at his rally in Tulsa about the slowdown in coronavirus testing.

Surely, most Americans would tell a pollster that both routines were unpleasant. But CNN only got mad at one.

The most feverish outburst came from CNN daytime hostess Brianna Keilar during an interview with Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. She beat him to shame, saying, "I mean, Tim, 120,000 Americans dead … I don't think it's funny. Do you think it's funny? … You said it's a joke … Is it funny, Tim? Are they dead Americans? Unemployed Americans? Is that funny to you? "

But that was one of many. Scroll down just a fraction of the embarrassing prank.

1. On Sunday at 8 a.m., CNN presenter John King: "They say the president is joking, but is it time for jokes?" Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health: "Unfortunately, this is not a joke. It has led to the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans."

2. Sunday at 9 am, Jake Tapper to White House business adviser Peter Navarro: "I'm not sure that a deadly pandemic in which almost 120,000 Americans" are dead "is really a good topic for a light moment." .

3. On Sunday at 5 pm, CNN correspondent in the White House, Boris Sánchez: "A joke, despite the fact that the virus has claimed almost 120,000 lives here in the United States. A joke, despite the fact that Six of the president's campaign staff members have tested positive for viruses while working at this rally that health experts begged him not to have. "

4. Monday at 8 am, John Berman: "It is a scandalous statement. The White House now says it was joking. It is a pretty bad joke with 120,000 people killed by the coronavirus … I don't know why you would think that was funny. " Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated that "it felt like a real parody, you know, almost criminal."

Almost criminal. But there are no wives for Chris Cuomo.

5. Monday at 7 pm, CNN host Erin Burnett: "Well, at the basic level here, more than 120,000 dead people is not a joke, and the truth is, Trump was not joking about what he meant. … It's not a joke. "

6. Monday at 10 pm, CNN host Don Lemon: "So, with more than 120,000 people dead, the White House wants you to think it was all a big joke. Joke. I was joking … Just kidding, passing Ironic, all synonymous. It's not funny. Not even a little bit. Like I said, not with more than 120,000 Americans dead. "

Chris Cuomo had a chance to be the perfect hypocrite. But he took the night off on Monday. Would anyone guess that CNN had the slightest embarrassment or scruple?

