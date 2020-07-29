Tim Scott: Barr's Hearing Was "Shameful" For House Democrats

The United States has the "right attorney general at the right time," referring to William Barr's testimony on the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said Wednesday.

“AG Barr was undeniably powerful. They were afraid of his questions. Frankly, Democrats were leaking answers to their own questions. That's obvious. It was amazing to see, "Scott told" Fox & Friends. "

Barr clashed with Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday over accusations that he is fulfilling President Trump's political wishes as he appeared for a long-awaited hearing where tensions also escalated over the protests and riots after his death. George Floyd in police custody.

The hearing, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. local time, was delayed after the committee chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Was in a car accident. Nadler was not injured and the hearing lasted until mid-afternoon.

Once the hearing began, Nadler did not hesitate to express his contempt for Barr and his Justice Department.

"Thank you for being here, Mr. Barr," Nadler said with a note of sarcasm, noting that this was the first time that the attorney general had appeared before the committee.

The president went on to claim that Barr and his department have "minimized the effects of systemic racism" in the wake of Floyd's death and the ongoing protests.

Addressing the department's approach to cases related to the Russia investigation, Nadler summed up the Justice Department's attitude by stating that "the president's enemies will be punished, his friends will be protected," regardless of cost, and saying that the Justice Department actions have caused "real harm to our democratic norms."

"In his time in the department, he has helped and incited the president's worst failures," Nadler said.

Scott said Barr's hearing was "shameful" for Democrats. Scott also described the event as "chaos and troublesome".

“Talking to the people who were watching the audience, the Republicans who paid close attention to him. Barr's responses were actually very clear, concise, and direct. I wasn't going to be intimidated and that was also a powerful statement, "said Scott.

He continued: “What happened to the police reform? Democrats took police reform so seriously that they had the top U.S. police officer in a hearing for five hours and did everything except talk about the issues that are affecting minority communities. Instead of having that conversation, they decided to do what they always do: play politics with America's future. "