Tim Scott criticizes "despicable" Democrats for blocking the JUSTICE Act: "They don't take police reform seriously"

Senators Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, and Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, criticized Senate Democrats on Wednesday for "Hannity" for blocking a police reform bill introduced by Scott, which called the actions of Democrats as "despicable."

"I think the president's response to this situation has been almost perfect," Scott told host Sean Hannity. "I asked for certain things in the executive order. It went further. I did not ask for a national database. I thought it was out of our reach. The president said," I want to solve this problem. " And he did.

"All we needed to complement the President's executive order," Scott continued, "was for the Democrats to show up and count. Only a few Democrats, not 46. Only seven Democrats and we couldn't get seven people to come to the table." . .

THE REPUBLIC OF SENATE POLICE REFORM PROJECT FAILS IN THE PROOF VOTE IN THE MIDST OF THE OPPOSITION

"They don't take police reform seriously," Scott added. "Instead, what they take seriously is using police reform as a campaign issue in November. That is negligible."

Scott's legislation, the JUSTICE Act, required 60 votes to proceed to debate in the Senate. He was short of five votes and three Democrats supported the opening debate. (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, initially voted "Yes" but changed his vote to "No" for parliamentary reasons.)

Defeating the JUSTICE Act effectively halts police reform in Congress for the time being, even if the House passes its own measure on Thursday, despite a national reform movement since the May 25 death of George Floyd in custody Minneapolis Police.

Scott also criticized presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for his support of the 1994 crime bill, saying Trump was trying to correct Biden's "bad decision".

"(The Senate) passed a crime bill that his Democratic opponents said disproportionately locked up African American men," Scott said of Biden. "And it took President Trump to pass the First Step Law and reverse the carnage, harm, and disrespect for the black community. He reversed it. President Trump made up for Vice President Biden's poor decisions."

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, praised Scott's work on the matter for putting his anger on Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"What (have I) learned about Tim Scott? He speaks from the heart," said Graham. "He cannot be intimidated. And he is trying to solve a problem. He has experienced things that I have not experienced because I am white."

"I am from South Carolina. Tim is from South Carolina and Tim spoke in the United States Senate today for the better, particularly for young blacks, and Chuck Schumer basically told us to go to hell."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.