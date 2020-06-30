Tim Tebow could be added to Mets player pool before training camp, says GM

The New York Mets are considering adding Tim Tebow to their 60-player group for training camp, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday.

He told reporters during a conference call that the team is still determining who will make the last 10 places, according to Syracuse.com.

"We still have 10 points on which we have not made a final determination on who we are going to bring. He was in camp with us early in camp last spring. He was sent to the minor league camp a couple of weeks later," he said. Van Wagenen on Tebow.

"But he, like many of the other players who were in spring training for us, will be considered to bring back. But we haven't made those final decisions."

Players the Mets put into the pool will be eligible to attend their short training camp and will be available for use during the 60-game season.

Tebow hit a home run during spring training, but then the coronavirus pandemic shut things down across the world of sports.

Tebow is trying to be on the major league roster for the first time in his career. His last seasons in the organization have ended due to injury. The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has reiterated his desire to play baseball and continue on his way to The Show.

In four seasons with the Mets, Tebow has hit .222 with 18 home runs and a .631 OPS.