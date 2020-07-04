Time, Channel, How to watch live

Eating a hot dog on a July 4th barbecue? Understandable. Two? Sure why not? But 70 hot dogs? Now you've gone too far!

Later today, Nathan's famous hot dog eating contest will air on ESPN. This afternoon's event marks the 17th consecutive year that the World Leader in Sports has televised the competition. The contest will still take place on Coney Island, but will emanate from a private location with COVID-19 security measures in place. Both Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo will be present at this year's event as they try to add to their already impressive resumes.

Hold ketchup and 86 mustard because it's time for the 2020 edition of Nathan's famous hot dog eating contest! How can you watch live online? Here is everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME DOES NATHAN'S FAMOUS HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION BEGIN?

The annual event will air live on Saturday, July 4, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. A series of encore performances are also scheduled for this weekend:

Saturday, July 4 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Saturday, July 4 at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET at ESPNews

Sunday, July 5 at 12:00 a.m. and at 2 p.m. ET at ESPNews

Sunday, July 5 at 11:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

HOW CAN I SEE THE NATHAN 2020 HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION LIVE ONLINE?

You can stream the Nathan 2020 Hot Dog Food Contest live through the "watch live" section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app, which you can download on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. To access a live stream from ESPN, you will need a valid cable login or subscription to an Internet service offered by ESPN (Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV).

The 2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest should be available to stream (with a valid cable login) on WatchESPN after it airs on ESPN.

CAN I SEE THE 2020 HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION LIVE IN HULU?

You cannot broadcast this year's event live with a traditional Hulu account, but you can watch the competition with an active Hulu + Live TV subscription, which ESPN offers in its bundle. Hulu + Live TV offers a free seven-day trial for new subscribers.

WILL JOEY CHESTNUT AND MIKI SUDO PARTICIPATE IN THIS YEAR'S EVENT?

Yes! Chestnut will compete for a 13th title, while Sudo will compete for his seventh championship.