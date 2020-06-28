Time to go beyond destroying statues to build new ones (opinion)

We still have a lot of work to do to get a complete and fair view of America's history. That is why we should move the national conversation from destruction to construction, from tearing down to building. It's time to embrace a new public works project to build new statues, not just to replace old ones, but to broaden Americans' awareness of the crucial and defining role that Americans of various origins, particularly African-Americans, have played in our history.

The following are suggestions to begin expanding our national conversation toward a more inclusive, and therefore more accurate, narrative of American history. No list could be definitive. But this is intended to serve as the start of a conversation and a reminder of just how deep and rich American history really is. We cannot learn the lessons of history simply by erasing it.

There are many statues for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass, but I would say there can never be too many. The same could be said of Supreme Court Judge Thurgood Marshall, who argued for the landmark decision Brown v. Board of Education that ended school segregation. One of the only statues for him was on the grounds of the Annapolis Law Enforcement Mall, but is currently in storage to make way for new construction. It should be placed in a prominent position again, near the Supreme Court. Similarly, we should build statues for Ambassador Ralph Bunche, the first African American to win a 1950 Nobel Peace Prize, one must stand proudly near the United Nations and the other in his hometown of Los Angeles.

In Charleston, South Carolina, where a statue of John C. Calhoun has just been removed, a statue of Congressman Robert Smalls must be erected on the battery facing Charleston Bay, where this former slave seized a Confederate armed speedboat and made his freedom a pioneering role in Congress. He would continue to build the Republican Party of South Carolina and buy the house of the man who had held him as a slave.

We should build statues for Hiram Revels, the first African-American senator to be elected after the Civil War, who occupied the Mississippi seat previously occupied by Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

There is no statue for the first Mexican-American senator, Octaviano Larrazolo, who also served as governor of New Mexico more than 100 years ago. Nor is there a statue built to honor Ed Brooke, the first African-American elected to the Senate since rebuilding as a Massachusetts Republican in 1966. Fortunately, a monument to Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to Congress, is being built.

We should build more statues towards the underground railroad heroes, like Sojourner Truth and Harriett Tubman. We could start making historical amendments by building a collective statue for the 25 Civil War African American Medal of Honor winners. His heroism helped change our nation. So did Crispus Attucks, a biracial man who was the first American killed in the Boston Massacre at the outbreak of the Revolutionary War.

We should honor the service and sacrifice of the Harlem Hellfighters, the black regiment that saw more fighting in World War I than any other American unit, and the 442nd Japanese-American, who fought in Italy during World War II, while many of their families were held in internment camps. Among its ranks was the first Japanese-American senator from the US Daniel Inouye.

In the area of ​​civil rights, we must build monuments to lesser-known key figures than Dr. King, such as Bayard Rustin and Medgar Evers, labor organizers like César Chávez, and crusaders like Ida B. Wells and Rosa Parks. It is good news that a statue is being built at Grand Central Terminal to honor Elizabeth Jennings, the Rosa Parks of her time, who helped desegregate public transportation in New York City (and was represented in her case by the future president of the USA Chester A. Arthur). In Mississippi, we must build a statue for Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman, three civil rights workers who were murdered by members of the Ku Klux Klan in Neshoba County in 1964. We should build a statue for Thomas Morris Chester, a journalist Pioneering and highly talented African American who worked on the front lines of the Civil War, as well as honored Mary Richards Demmings, often called Mary Elizabeth Bowser, a legendary but still mysterious figure who served as a spy for the Union, posing as a spy of the Union. slave in the Confederate White House.

But the cultural life of our country is more than political. We should build more statues in honor of the great African American writers and thinkers. WEB. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington were the Malcom X and Martin Luther King of the early 1900s, defining a path to self-reliance and self-respect in the segregated South. There is still no statue built to honor James Baldwin's genius (the subject of a new book by Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr.).

We should have statues honoring Zora Neale Hurston in her native Florida, Ralph Ellison in her native Oklahoma, Langston Hughes near her Harlem home, Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison in Princeton, and Maya Angelou in San Francisco, where a statue has It has been the subject of long debate due to the lack of consensus on its design.

We should also build more statues for the men and women who developed the great form of American jazz, such as Louis Armstrong, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Tito Puente, and Sarah Vaughan. In sports, there should be more statues for figures like Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente (who have been honored by Major League Baseball with a day and an award in their names, respectively), and great tennis player Arthur Ashe. In the arts, there should be statues for photographer Gordon Parks and painter Jean-Michel Basquiat.

By honoring these and other great Americans in the right places, we can begin to undo the damage that has been inflicted by too often excluding these figures from the public square.

In the specific case of the Theodore Roosevelt statue on horseback in front of the New York Museum of Natural History, let's move on to solutions, too. The statue, sculpted by James Earle Fraser, has long been considered "troublesome" because Roosevelt is flanked by two half-naked men, a Native American and an African, even though the sculptor intended its inclusion to be a statement about "Roosevelt kindness with all races. " It doesn't read that way 80 years later. But Teddy Roosevelt remains an inspiring figure for many, including President Barack Obama.

When talking to my friend and CNN Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, we came up with the idea to re-project the Fraser statue of Teddy Roosevelt, to put it back in its central place in front of the museum it helped develop, but crucially , absent from fellow offenders. In addition, however, the new statues should rise to the same level in the semicircular stone plaza that surrounds it in front of the museum: figures like NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson (depicted in the movie Hidden Figures); the famous natural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver; immigrant and conservationist (and Sierra Club founder) John Muir; legendary anthropologist Margaret Meade (who worked at the museum for decades); Native American explorer Sacagawea, who guided Lewis and Clark on their journey through the desert of the American West; and Matthew Henson, an African-American arctic explorer who may have been the first man to reach the North Pole when he traveled alongside US Navy engineer Robert Peary.

This, again, is not a definitive list, just suggestions on the road to a broader conversation.

The United States has always been, irregularly and imperfectly, a diverse democracy. But our current debates in politics and culture remind us how crucial, and too often ignored, civic education has become our great detriment as a society. Reconstructing a linking national narrative requires a more inclusive vision of our shared history. We should expand openness and put a new generation of sculptors and artists to work on a WPA-style program to achieve more thoughtful and representative accounting in American history, with the full context and color that has often not been reflected. in the Statues that we honor in the public square.