Time to reopen schools (Opinion)

Since then we have learned a lot. We have learned that children are not the main drivers of the epidemic in all countries.

Meanwhile, we know that there can be serious negative effects on children, from impaired mental and physical health to insufficient food in some cases when they are out of school. It is now clear that children, and the world at large, would be better served if schools were reopened.

Strict measures were taken to help contain the spread of Covid-19 and flatten the curve. Often schools were among the first places to close, sometimes even before shopping malls, movie theaters, and restaurants. In early April, nationwide blackouts in 194 countries left 1.6 billion children out of school, about 90% of the world's students. Starting today, two months later, as many countries begin to ease the blocking of non-essential services, more than a billion children in 144 countries are still not in their classrooms. These are not children at home for the summer holidays, they are students whose education has been interrupted.

Decades of experience and research have taught us that when children are out of school for prolonged periods, their exposure to physical, emotional, and sexual violence increases. Your mental health may deteriorate. They are more vulnerable to child labor and less likely to exit the cycle of poverty. For the most marginalized, missing school, even for just a couple of weeks, can lead to life-long negative results.

For girls, especially those who are displaced or who live in poor households, the risks are even greater. When girls remain out of school, they are at increased risk of sexual exploitation and abuse.

During the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, for example, teen pregnancy rates in Sierra Leone doubled and many girls were unable to continue their education when schools reopened.

And we cannot forget the millions of children, particularly those living in rural areas, from poorer families or those with special needs, who depend on schools for their livelihoods for meals, support in times of distress, examinations for health and therapeutic services.

Even before the pandemic, the world was in the midst of a learning crisis, with less than half of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries able to read and understand a simple story by the end of primary school, according to the World Bank Prolonged school closings are likely to cause students to fall back academically because, let's face it, online learning is only for the privileged few. In most sub-Saharan African countries, for example, less than a quarter of the population has access to the internet. Low-tech options, such as radio and television classes and print brochures, have allowed millions of students to continue learning, and sometimes start, but nothing can replace face-to-face interaction with teachers or peers.

As more and more countries prepare to ease their blockades, they must prioritize schools in their reopening plans, for the good of children, but also for the good of the economy. How will parents return to work if they do not have a safe place to leave their children? Given that women make up more than 60% of health workers in most countries, do they need help taking care of their children while they are busy saving lives?

One thing is clear: It is critical to balance the overwhelmingly damaging effects of school closings with the need to control the spread of Covid-19. Yes, children are at risk of infection, and yes, that is terrifying for parents. However, the vast majority of children show mild symptoms and recover well.

The risks of keeping schools closed outweigh the health risks caused by the pandemic.

There are safe ways to do this. School operations should align with public health measures, and adjustments should be made when there is new information about risks or changes in transmission and local conditions.

It cannot be denied that much must be done to increase health security in schools, especially in poorer communities. For example, hand washing stations, disinfection and physical distance. However, the evidence is clear: investing in security protocols produces high returns.

It may never be the same as ever. We need safer and better schools. We need innovative approaches to learning. We need better access to technology for every child to bridge the digital divide. But it is time to put children back on the learning path. It is time to reopen schools.