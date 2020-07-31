Time to tackle the digital divide that causes an educational crisis

That leaves a staggering number of students at risk of falling behind or dropping out of school. Up to 30% of schoolchildren, up to 16 million American children, lack internet access or laptops for online learning, a study by Common Sense Media and the Boston Consulting Group noted.

This is not just a problem for this fall. Missing months of learning will have catastrophic effects in the future. Students who have lost fundamental skills will have trouble keeping up when school finally resumes, and will be at increased risk of being retained, dropping out, or not enrolling in college.

The digital divide has been with us for decades, and we are not going to solve it in August. But there is a tremendous amount we can do, right now, to save a generation of students from years of struggle.

Millions of Americans cannot access broadband at any price because it is not available where they live. Millions more simply cannot afford it, and that's a problem we can quickly solve. In the next round of coronavirus relief legislation, Congress should fund wireless technology "hotspot" distribution by public schools and libraries. Lawmakers should also offer subsidies or coupons for commercial Internet service and require providers to honor them.

The same approach can work for laptops. When broadcast television switched from analog to digital signals, the Commerce Department distributed millions of coupons for converter boxes. People took them to the store and they came out with the technology they needed. Surely, we could achieve something similar on behalf of the country's schoolchildren.

We urge Congress to provide up to $ 6 billion for students and $ 1 billion for educators in the next round of coronavirus relief for broadband and hardware service, targeting households that already qualify for other forms of federal assistance.

Make it a fast connection

Streaming classes, interactive courses, and other schools of byte-rich content now require overwhelming many standard data plans.

We can immediately bring gigabit internet to millions of students, for free, by taking advantage of high-speed connections in public buildings across the United States.

Put a broadcast antenna on top of every public library, every fire station, every agricultural extension office, every public housing complex and community college in America, and we can share your existing high-speed connections with surrounding communities . We could add security features like those used to block unacceptable content on school networks and learn from anonymous data how students are actually using online education tools.

That the access is of good quality

Internet access is the means, and effective content delivery is the goal. Last spring, many teachers had to struggle to find digital resources. With more time to plan, educators and parents can take advantage of higher-quality content that is adaptable for online, classroom, and mixed learning.

One option is the Khan Academy, a phenomenal resource that includes schedules to keep students 2-18 years of learning and resources for parents and teachers to track student progress.

Another is the highly flexible online system of the Advanced Placement program open to all AP teachers and students, complemented this year with daily videos from some of the best teachers in the country.

Learning Heroes, an organization focused on providing educational resources to parents, offers readiness checks, daily activities, and interactive videos to help parents discover the basics of online learning.

Let's study abroad

Schools have reopened from Japan to Denmark. What are educators finding about the gaps that emerged in student achievement? How have they assessed learning loss and adjusted the curriculum to address it? What online interventions seemed to work best?

Epidemiologists and virologists are collaborating across borders and sharing their findings much faster than normal. We need academic educators and researchers to embrace the same urgency, start studies, and share results quickly. Governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and philanthropies should bring together the best that has been learned around the world about supporting students in this crisis.

Get better data

Most educators don't know what impact the spring closings had on learning, or how students will respond to new disruptions in the fall.

We won't find out what works unless we measure. We will not know who needs additional support unless we can see who is fighting. Understandably, many states and districts gave up testing last fall, but as we look to another year of disrupted hours and online learning, we will need solid data to reveal inequalities and guide intervention. Pausing the assessment is understandable, but giving it up only hurts students.

Take advantage of teachers' creativity

We will discover better ways to deal with learning loss, blended learning, and online education by providing our most energetic and creative teachers with additional resources to try new things. There are teachers across the United States and around the world with innovative ideas on how to make the most of this difficult time, and they deserve our support.

The US Department of Education must create a rapid response grant program, inspired by the National Science Foundation's Rapid Response Research Grants, and open it to any teacher in the United States. Great Philanthropies: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Walton Family Foundation, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative I could do the same. Share results quickly and broadly.

Hire mentors

Online education only works if students participate, and many will need additional encouragement without a teacher looking them in the eye every morning. We need an army of mentors, another Works Progress Administration for a new century, to consult with students who don't log in. With unemployment at all-time highs, it's a good time to hire. Think of these people as educational contact trackers, tracking at-risk students and stopping the spread of learning loss.

It is easy to feel desperate at the magnitude of the challenge we face, or to assume that because there is no comprehensive solution, no solution is worth trying. But if we act now, we can still make a big difference for millions of our children.