Timeline for release of Republican stimulus plan delayed as negotiators compete for deal amid robberies

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin left the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday morning to announce a "fundamental deal" between the White House and Senate Republicans on a relief package from $ 1 billion coronavirus. But Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows declined to commit to public publication of the plan on Thursday. The proposal will likely be released Monday, a Republican Party aide told CNN.

That was a surprise to Republican senators, who told reporters they entered their closed-door lunch on Thursday that they understood that Republicans would launch their multi-piece plan later in the day.

Instead, top White House negotiators kept promoting "productive" discussions and said they were moving as "quickly" as possible.

The main delay, two sources said, were differences over the extent of the federal unemployment improvement, specifically how Republicans would implement their changes to the $ 600-a-week program that expires July 31. Both sides also continue to study the agreed-upon pieces of legislation, which Meadows acknowledged is a slow process.

Uncertainty about the release of the Republican proposal serves as an ominous signal given the magnitude of the challenge facing lawmakers and the White House as they move toward bipartisan agreement on a new stimulus package to bring anything to the desk of the President before the end of the federal unemployment improvement used by millions of Americans.

The Republican stimulus plan will only serve as an opening offer sooner than what will surely be hard-fought negotiations with Democrats.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, who are unified behind a $ 3 billion House-approved bill of their own, have already criticized the Republican Party's emerging plan.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, said Thursday that "what we have seen so far falls well short of the challenge we face to beat the virus."

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Democrats are "waiting for Republicans to draft a partisan bill that will never become law just so they can muster the courage to negotiate."

Schumer noted that McConnell did not speak in the Senate room Thursday morning, saying: "Leader McConnell did not even show up and deliver a speech this morning. I had it all to myself, a rare moment."

Finding a proposal that can unify Republicans so far has proven challenging for the Republican Senate and White House conference with days of public divisions within the party on display over the proposal.

Finding common ground is likely to be much more difficult when bipartisan negotiations begin, with the two trillion dollars separated at the top line and diametrically opposed in various core components of their respective proposals.

However, on Thursday several Republican Party problems had been resolved, including the fall of the White House over a payroll tax cut and his insistence that new money for schools would be linked only to the reopening, as well as a compromise on the Senate Republican push for new funds. for state-based coronavirus testing.

The Republican's general outlines have appeared and include $ 105 billion for education funds, $ 16 billion in new test funds, a second round of forgivable small business loans, a second round of direct payments, and a series of tax incentives designed to help employers get people back to work and do it safely.

The actual deadline on which negotiators focus, Mnuchin reiterated, is the expiration of the federal improvement in unemployment insurance.

Mnuchin on Thursday called the discussions between White House negotiators and McConnell "very productive," but acknowledged that both sides still need to review and finalize the text.

Meadows acknowledged the shortage of time negotiators are currently facing, given next weekend and the expected funeral of the late representative John Lewis next week.

"We are working quickly and that is why we will probably come back here this afternoon," Meadows said.

Leaving a closed-door lunch Thursday, McConnell was silent about the timing of the Republican bill's release. "We will let you know," he said.

Other Republican senators appeared unsure about the timeline for the bill's release Thursday afternoon.

Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun said someone asked the Republican leader during a closed-door lunch about the stimulus bill and McConnell's message was that it was a "work in progress."