Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s relationship has been the subject of intense media scrutiny and legal battles over the past several years. The couple met on the set of the film The Rum Diary in 2011 and began dating shortly thereafter. They were married in February 2015, but their relationship quickly became tumultuous.

In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp, citing irreconcilable differences. She also obtained a restraining order against him, alleging that he had been physically and verbally abusive throughout their relationship. Depp denied the allegations, and the couple reached a settlement in August 2016.

However, the legal battles between Depp and Heard continued. In 2018, Depp sued Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she described the backlash she faced after coming forward with allegations of abuse. Depp claimed that the article implied that he was a domestic abuser, and sought $50 million in damages.

The legal battle between Depp and Heard continued to escalate, with both parties making a series of accusations and counter-accusations. In November 2020, Depp lost a libel case against a British tabloid that had referred to him as a “wife-beater.” The court ruled that the tabloid’s allegations were “substantially true,” and Depp was forced to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

Current Status of Depp and Heard’s Relationship

As of September 2023, the legal battles between Depp and Heard are ongoing. Depp is currently appealing the ruling in the libel case, and has also filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in the United States. Heard, for her part, has continued to speak out about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Depp, and has become a vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence.

The ongoing legal battles between Depp and Heard have sparked debate and controversy, with some fans and supporters taking sides in the dispute. However, it is important to remember that domestic violence is a serious issue that affects millions of people around the world. Regardless of the outcome of the legal battles between Depp and Heard, it is important to continue raising awareness about domestic violence and supporting survivors who come forward with their stories.