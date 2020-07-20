Timeline of the relationship of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Relationships with celebrities aren't always known for longevity or stability, but it seems like Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady tick both boxes, and more.

The soccer pro and Brazilian supermodel have shown they can stand the test of time, but also the tests of living in public view, not to mention raising children while they work and their recent move to Tampa Bay after Brady , 42, was changed. to the buccaneers.

With several years of happiness under his belt, and hopefully many more, here's a look at Brady and Bündchen's relationship.

The beginning

The two were introduced by a mutual friend around 2006, Bündchen told Vanity Fair in 2009.

"The moment I saw him, he smiled and I thought, that's the most beautiful and charismatic smile I've ever seen," recalled the model, who turned 40 on Monday. "We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave. Do you know that feeling that you can't get enough? From the first day we met, I've never been a day without talking to us. "

Bündchen said that she "was not looking for a relationship" at the time, "but you do not choose."

Two and a half months after they started dating, Brady's ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, revealed that she was pregnant with Brady's son, what Bündchen called "a surprise" and a "wake up call."

Moynahan, 49, gave birth to Brady's son Jake in 2007.

Commitment and marriage

In 2009, the "It" couple got engaged.

"When he proposed to me, he made up the whole story of how my apartment was being flooded and I ran there to try to fix the situation," Bündchen told Vogue in a "73 question" video. "When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then she knelt down to propose to him, and I said, 'Get up!' 'Because she just had surgery and had three staph infections. And I was like 'What are you doing?' He says, 'I have to get on my knees' and I say,' No, no, no! Get up, please! & # 39; "

Not long after their engagement, the two married in a private Santa Monica ceremony.

Brady told GQ magazine that the ceremony was planned in "10 days."

"We went back to the house and I grilled old strips from New York. We had champagne, a cake, an ice cream. It was a great night," he said. "I think you always have the idea that weddings should be 200 people and you invite everyone, and I agree if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about having our parents there."

The two had a larger ceremony just a few months later in Costa Rica.

Brady told the store that the ceremony was for the extended family only, with no teammates or other A-list stars.

"What happens is that the day is for you," he said. "It's not personal against anyone, but it's not about them. It's about what you and your wife need for that day."

Babies

Later in the same year of their weddings, Brady and Bündchen welcomed their first child together: Benjamin.

The model gave birth to Benjamin in the bathtub, People magazine reported (via New York Daily News).

In 2012, baby number two Vivian entered the mix.

People magazine reported that Bündchen gave birth again at home.

As reported by The Huffington Post, the famous couple never publicly confirmed if they were expecting a baby, but the rumors spread and were finally shown to be correct.

"We feel very fortunate to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and we are eternally grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel," Bündchen announced on Facebook at the time. "She is healthy and full of life. Thank you all for your support and good wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings. "

Trouble in paradise?

In 2015, divorce rumors began to surface, but it didn't take long for Brady to set the record straight.

"We are in a great place …" told Boston, Massachusetts, radio station, WEEI. "There is no more supporter than me than her."

Next: Deflategate.

When Brady was suspended for several games after the scandal now known as "Deflategate", Bündchen scoffed at the online rumors.

"Don't worry, guys. I'll keep it ready," the model captioned in an Instagram photo playing with her husband.

The family seemed to take another hit in 2018 when Brady and the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl, which reportedly upset their children.

But like the water in his wings, Bündchen was able to turn the loss into a teaching moment for the little ones.

"Sometimes you have to let other people win," he told his annoying children, according to USA Today. "… We have to share. Sharing is showing interest. & # 39; & # 39;

Back on the track

Today, it seems that the two of them are as happy as ever.

According to Insider, Brady told Oprah Winfrey that she sometimes retires from soccer, and Bündchen asks her husband "what more" does he want from his career.

In a move of her own career, Bündchen released a memoir in 2018, detailing the difficulties she faced as a mother.

In an interview with People magazine, the model admitted that when she had children, she felt that she was "lost."

"It had been this very independent person. It was about me. But now I had this little being, and suddenly I felt that I couldn't do other things and that was very difficult for me," she recalled. "All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're really experiencing that, it's a shock."

Now, of course, things are different for many people, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people in their homes, but the happy couple seems to be enjoying themselves at home.

While glimpsing the family's private life is relatively rare, fans were able to see the two jump into a fun trend on social media where couples close their eyes and answer questions about their relationship by pointing to themselves or their partner. .

Some silly revelations came from his game, including that both Bündchen and Brady agree that the soccer pro is guilty of spending more money and having more clothes than his wife.