Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of Nets has the opportunity to make his mark

Sometimes an external eye is needed for perspective.

And while Nets friends Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, friends and family in their home country of France, see the United States failing to curb the coronavirus, and many Americans refusing to act responsibly, they can't help but be stunned. .

"Yes, you have really been wondering what is going on, why it is still here, why (you) cannot do everything we do, especially how advanced you are," Luwawu-Cabarrot said in a Zoom. call on friday. "I'm just telling you the truth. I tell you that sometimes people are not responsible, and they are outside without the masks and gloves, and they don't pay attention to all these things. They were surprised and shocked. "

“For them it was difficult. Literally (for) two months, you couldn't go out. If you left your home, you should have a deadly reason to leave, such as going to the doctor and having a piece of paper to prove it, or going to the grocery store for supplies. But in addition to those two or another urgency, you couldn't get out. Or if you went out, it was a huge fine, a few thousand euros. It was a big problem there, so they were really surprised and shocked that we didn't have this kind of thing here. "

The United States has more than 2.7 million of the 10.9 million worldwide cases of COVID-19, and nearly 130,000 of the 523,000 deaths. And the numbers continue to rise in 40 of 50 states.

With the peak of France finished, Luwawu-Cabarrot wishes he had taken time to return home; but in the end, he decided it was not worth the risk.

Instead, he stayed in Brooklyn, spending his time learning Spanish, starting to cook (his favorite is fried chicken) and reading (currently "Chop Wood Carry Water" courtesy of Jacque Vaughn).

But now that the Nets have resumed training, he and his teammates are preparing to restart the season in Orlando on July 31 against the Magic.

It will be a Nets team that some will hardly recognize.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Nic Claxton, and Spencer Dinwiddie in question, there are guaranteed minutes for Luwawu-Cabarrot.

For a player who didn't participate in the preseason, he joined the Nets as a double and had to prove himself on a 10-day contract, a place in the rotation is a big deal.

"It is huge for us, huge for me," said Luwawu-Cabarrot. "Obviously, we are going to miss them. But as we say this year and as it has always been, he is the next man. You have to be ready and ready to play … I am sure they will support us and we will try to do the best job possible" .

Just before the close, Luwawu-Cabarrot had been playing his best ever since joining the NBA. There were the season's 21 highest points in a win at Charlotte, and an effort of 16 points and eight rebounds in a comeback victory on March 3 in Boston, where he posted an impressive plus-27. He finished the game with 13 points in the Lakers' surprise victory before the game stopped.

The French wing had the third highest net rating on the team (7.0) in all five games just before the league shutdown.

"NBA boys are NBA boys at the end of the day, whether they have been given an opportunity or not," said Caris LeVert. "The guys who were in that (Boston) game, a lot of them were young like (Chris) Chiozza and TLC, they're still players of NBA caliber, really high-level players who are very talented."

Luwawu-Cabarrot will receive his opportunity in Orlando. Not only will he play, but with the front track decimated, he'll have to use his 6-foot-7-inch, 210-pound frame as a stretch four. Or worse.

"I guess now I'm going to have to play 4 or 5 at some point," said Luwawu-Cabarrot, adding that he has never played in the center.

"My role will remain the same: I'm just going to help out more in the painting and be out with (Jarrett Allen), sometimes I have to do the dirty work they do."