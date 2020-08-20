tiny-elephant-shrew-species-documented-in-horn-of-africa-for-first-time-in-nearly-50-years

(CNN) Scientists working in the Horn of Africa have documented the existence of a remarkable little mammal called the Somali elephant shrew — or Somali sengi — for the first time since the 1970s.

While local people were aware that the mouse-sized critters lived in the area, there was no scientific information on their populations, according to research from Duke University published Tuesday.

The Somali sengi uses its nose to sift through leaf litter in search of insects to eat, Duke researcher Steven Heritage told CNN.

Strangely it is neither a shrew nor a mouse, but is instead closely related to elephants, aardvarks and manatees, all of which have similar trunks.

Humans are more closely related to shrews and mice than elephant shrews are, said Heritage.