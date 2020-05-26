Tips and Tricks Guide for Beginners

Kentucky Route Zero presents a surreal vision of Americana that can be confusing to navigate. These tips will help players find their way.

With the launch of Law V, Kentucky route zero has completed its seven-year episodic development cycle. The game, even in its unfinished state, has been a common sight on the best of the year charts since Act I's 2013 debut, and the completed project was met with universal acclaim. Kentucky route zero is a surreal point-and-click adventure that borrows mechanics from classics like Shadowy Fandango and subverts them on a fascinating journey through Americana.

In the game, players guide Conway, a delivery driver who makes his last shipment of antiques, and his companions to the mysterious Dogwood Drive. Along the way, players navigate a changing reality that is subtly influenced by dialogue options. The game dispenses with traditional point-and-click adventure challenges like complex inventory systems or puzzles, but operates in a world with its own rules that players must get used to. This guide will help introduce some of the basic concepts needed to traverse this strange world.

Options Impact Kentucky Route Zero

One of the important things you should know about Kentucky route zero is that even innocent dialogue choices can affect the fabric of history that will unfold. One of the most direct examples of this occurs in the first scene of the first act of the game. The station attendant, Joseph, will ask you for the name of Conrad's dog. The name will stay with the character for the rest of the game and will influence his personality and gender.

Modify the environment on Kentucky zero route

At certain places in the game, there is an icon at the bottom of the screen that can be activated at any time. This will make any character use an item, such as a lamp or an umbrella, which will change the way they can interact with an environment.

However, although using a lamp to light up a dark room seems like the obvious choice, the light can also hide important details. In fact, to overcome the group of people loitering in the basement of Equus Oils, Conrad will have to turn off his lamp to find the shiny die. Whenever there is a possibility, change the environment to discover new perspectives.

Use Alternate Character Dialog Options in Kentucky Route Zero

Speaking of new perspectives, players occasionally have the option to reply to dialogue messages with characters other than Conrad. This can be a great way to discover new angles in conversations that don't seem to be moving forward. One of the first characters to join Conrad, Shannon, has a much more forceful style than Conrad, and his dialogue options can often move conversations forward at a faster pace. Ezra's enthusiasm can also elicit unexpected responses from both characters in the world and within the party.

Use signs on the map on Kentucky Route Zero

Kentucky route zero use a fast travel style map that looks familiar to what is found in many adventure games. However, this map is quite abstract, and sometimes it looks like nothing more than a few white lines on a black background. However, there are more clues to the landscape around the characters than meets the eye.

Any object that shows slight movement, for example, is a body of water, be it a river or a lake. A large, shady area is a mountain or set of hills. While these may look like simple outfit sets at first, they are actually important landmarks to wear as players search for the next location. Later in the game, these items will be the primary paths when players trade Conrad's truck for a ride on Ezra's giant eagle, Julian.

Check the newspaper in Kentucky Route Zero

Like the classic point-and-click adventures that influenced Kentucky Route Zero gameplay, there is no way to lose or die in the game. However, that doesn't mean that players can't get lost. Several characters give specific instructions throughout the game, but they can sometimes be confused by the long dialogue it takes to get them. However, on the map screen in the lower right corner there is an icon for Conrad's diary, which records the most important dialogue pieces and instructions.

However, the diary is not only useful if players have forgotten whether they are supposed to turn right or left after the burning tree. The open nature of Kentucky route zero It means that sometimes players are not sure where they will have to go. If players are unsure of their next move, their latest journal entries will point them in the right direction.

Kentucky route zero It is available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

