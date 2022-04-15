Most of us avoid buying clothing items as gifts for other people because it can be tricky to get everything aligned right regarding style and fit. However, if you can find something suitable that a loved one in your life smiles over, it can become a definite winner of a gift.

If you’re interested in buying clothing for someone as a gift this year or beyond, read on for some tips to help you find the right items.

Analyze the Recipient’s Tastes

While it’s natural for us to think about what we find interesting and appealing when shopping for clothing, when it comes to buying these items as gifts, it’s vital to put aside our own tastes more and focus on what the recipient likes. As you search for appropriate garments, keep clear in your mind the kinds of things the person you’re buying for typically wears. Consider colors they like, styles and shapes they choose consistently, if they have favorite brands, and so on. This will help you to find something that suits them rather than yourself.

Think About Topics They’re Interested In

Another related tip is to think about the topics the gift recipient is into. For example, if you want to buy them some tees or a cap or socks, you might like to choose items that reflect TV shows or movies they’re really into, or music, books or musicals, and the like.

There are, for example, plenty of clothing items related to Star Wars, Marvel, Bridgerton, Ted Lasso, The Bing Bang Theory, Stranger Things, Beyonce, Lizzo, Jane Austen novels, the Sherlock Holmes series, Hamilton, and so much more. Opting for pieces reflecting the pop culture and cult status or even little-known but well-loved creations can show people in your life that you know and understand them well.

Find Out About Current Trends

On the other hand, if you want to help someone you love to get an updated look or know that they’re very into fashion and have all the latest styles, you should pay some attention to current trends. For example, look up summer 2022 fashion trends for women to learn about what will be all the vogue in the next few months and see if you can choose some clothing that relates to one or more of these wardrobe updates.

Invest in Timeless Pieces When Going Big

However, if you want to invest bigger in a gift for someone special in your life, it pays to opt for a timeless clothing piece that they can wear and treasure forever, or at least for many good years. For instance, you could splurge on an expensive watch or piece of jewelry, or buy your partner or adult child, etc., a quality cashmere sweater or pashmina or a wool coat. Other ideas include keepsake cufflinks, a designer handbag that will never go out of fashion, or a specially tailored suit.

Determine Which Items They Want or Need

Next, you can make someone in your life smile wide if you gift them with a piece of clothing that you know they need. Pay attention to them over the coming weeks or months to see what items they mention they need to update in their wardrobe or wish they owned. This listening will give you insights into finding suitable gifts that they can genuinely utilize in 2022 and beyond.

Go Shopping with the Other Person

If you want to buy some clothes for a fussy person or someone with a body type that’s trickier to buy for or isn’t sure what they like, you may find that it’s best to take them shopping for a present rather than surprising them with something. By going on an outing, you can enjoy the quality time together and make a day out of it with some stops for coffee and lunch. Plus, this way, you also know that you’ll buy them items that they genuinely like and which fit them correctly.

Some other tips for buying clothing as a gift include always checking return policies so they can refund or swap items if they don’t love them or if the fit isn’t right, and reading care instructions and maintenance needs. You don’t want to buy gifts that will be annoying for the other person to use, such as those that can only be dry-cleaned or must always be hand-washed, unless you know they’re going to be okay with this.

While it’s tricky to find the ultimate clothing presents for other people, it can be done. Ensure you give yourself plenty of time to shop as it isn’t generally a quick process, and try not to get your feelings hurt if they have to swap items at any point.