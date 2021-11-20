The CBSE Class 10th Board is the first stumbling block in a student’s career route. Students have the freedom to choose any stream if they perform well in their school exams. Furthermore, a high percentage in the 10th board test can facilitate their stream selection for a successful future. Many pupils are afraid of board exams because they believe they have not adequately studied. Furthermore, they may experience anxiety as a result of this worry. So, in order to spare students from this and provide a solid study plan, we have included CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips in this article.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) administers the class ten science exam in February or March. Students require excellent supervision and a well-planned preparation strategy in order to achieve high marks on the Science paper. The Class 10 Science syllabus is quite extensive. Students should have a proper study plan in place so that they may complete the syllabus by the end of the month of December and have adequate time to practise the previous year’s papers and sample papers. Some pupils find this subject simpler to understand, while others find it tough.

How to prepare for 10 class science exam

Students are required to read the NCERT Books for Class 10 Science. The book contains the full curriculum, and the question paper is based on it. As a result, students must be familiar with all of the principles. They must also complete the book’s exercise questions.

Know the Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The CBSE Class 10 theoretical Science paper is worth 80 points. The examination paper is broken into five sections. The distribution of marks and the number of questions for each part are indicated below. Students should read the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus to learn about the complete question paper design and unit-wise mark allocation.

Section Type of Question Marks per Question Total Questions No. of words for Answering A MCQs, very short, assertion reasoning type 1 20 1 word or 1 sentence each B Short answer type questions I 2 6 30 to 50 words each C Short answer type questions II 3 7 50 to 80 words each D Long answer type questions 5 3 80 to 120 words each

Revise the Syllabus

Students must have finished the curriculum as well as the classroom. They must, however, go through it again on their own. This will serve as a form of revision for them, and they will learn which topics require more work. As a result, individuals can create an effective study plan and focus on those areas. Along with the revision, they should go over the NCERT textbook questions again. If students get stuck, they can check the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science.

Tips

Tenth grade Science is one of the main subjects that students can use to shape their entire careers. As a result, students who want to pursue science at a higher level should have a solid conceptual knowledge of subjects taught in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. This will lay a solid basis. As the exam date approaches, students typically become worried and stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

a) Physics

The majority of problems in Physics are conceptual and formula-based. As a result, students must be familiar with all of the key formulas and have them at their fingertips. The topic of Newton’s laws of motion and their applications is essential from the standpoint of the exam, and certain questions can be expected from it. Practice numerically on resistance series and parallel combinations. The majority of the time, numerical problems involving lenses and mirrors are also asked. Practice diagrams such as magnetic field lines surrounding a solenoid and a bar magnet, electric circuit diagrams, AC and DC generators, image formation by lenses and mirrors, the human eye, a glass prism, and image formation for both defective and correct eyesight. Practice previous year question papers and model test papers to obtain a sense of the types of numerical and theoretical questions that will be asked in the Physics section.

b) Chemistry

Chemistry is a high-scoring section that takes less time to prepare for. Learn the tricks to balancing chemical equations. Also, remember how to use acids, bases, and salts in everyday situations. Every year, 2-3 questions on salts and their compounds are asked. As a result, students must be familiar with the common names, preparation, chemical formulas, and applications of salts and their compounds. Concentrate on carbon compounds and their nomenclature that contain functional groups. Keep detailed records of all reactions involving the conversion chemicals. These revision notes can help you with your final-minute preparations. Understand the modern periodic table with an electronic arrangement and memorise all elements in the first and last two groups of the Periodic table. Extensive practise of sample papers and thorough subject preparation might help you improve your speed and accuracy.

c) Biology

Students in biology must practise diagrams such as the portrayal of reflex action, the respiratory system, the human brain, different sections of a flower, female and male reproductive systems, and so on. Prepare Mendel’s experiments well and comprehend the qualities of Inheritance. There is difficult terminology in Biology that can be memorised by undertaking regular revisions. It is usually beneficial to write and understand those terms in order to become acquainted with them. Understand the functions of human reproductive organs and the reproduction process in plants. Biology has numerous complex diagrams; consequently, students must develop the habit of drawing a neat and clear diagram while writing the answers.

Solving the Question Paper

Students must remember the following while attempting the paper:

Write the answers based on the marks allotted to them. Don’t get bogged down by a single question. If students are unable to locate an answer to a specific question, they must move on. Keep an eye on the clock and try to complete the full document within the time limit. Draw the diagram wherever it is necessary to explain the answer. Write your responses in legible handwriting and attempt to keep it up to the end of the answer sheet.

Most importantly, students are encouraged to practise CBSE Last 10 Year Papers for Class 10 from the last 5 to 6 years. It aids students in understanding the exam format and improves their speed, accuracy, and time management abilities. Following these tactics will almost certainly result in a high score on the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam.