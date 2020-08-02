Tired of living in fear, some Latinos are buying guns to feel safer

He bought his first rifle last month, joined a gun club, and has been visiting shooting ranges in Southern California on the weekends.
"It's more for me to be safe from them," Martinez, 31, told CNN, referring to his neighbors in his Orange County community. "What if one day something happens, someone has an idea?"
Tired of living in fear, some people like Martinez have chosen to buy firearms to feel safe.
Martinez, a researcher at the University of California system, lives in a predominantly white neighborhood where he said many families own guns. CNN is using a modified version of Martinez's name at his request, due to fear of retaliation given the racist rhetoric surrounding immigrant affairs.
He said he feels his neighbors would not accept him if they knew details about his background. "I will never reveal that I have a green card," said Martinez, who emigrated from Mexico. "I don't think that suited them very well. I feel like they would harass me and my wife, damage my property, and harass my dog."
It is unclear how many Latinos bought guns in the past year, as there is no national gun ownership database that shows demographics.
But experts say it wouldn't be unusual for people to gravitate toward buying firearms after feeling threatened.
People who in the past were less likely to own firearms, including Latinos, may be interested in acquiring them after seeing more people around them do so, according to Kellie Lynch, who conducted an investigation into gun ownership. among victims of domestic violence.
This "implicit threat," Lynch added, "can be amplified for people of color found in areas of racism and hostility."
They want to protect their families.
That meant that Cedillo had to triple the number of training classes he offered. He said he went from 10 students to up to 30 students on his license to teach classes, which include four to five hours of classroom training, followed by shooting practice.
Most of Cedillo's students, who are Hispanic or Latino, told him that "they wanted to protect themselves and their family," said the 46-year-old man.
The pandemic has made it difficult to hold as many classes as usual, but Cedillo said he still constantly receives calls from people interested in his firearms courses. Before the coronavirus arrived, I was teaching 3-4 classes per week. Now, that number is closer to two smaller classes per month.
"We saw a more vocal Latino population talking about the issues and many quiet and heard from everyone else," Hubbard told CNN.
Marcos Zapata, a veteran and member of the SRA in Portland, Oregon, said that racist rhetoric towards the Hispanic community and immigrants in the United States motivated him to join the organization.
"The El Paso shooting solidified my decision and increased my participation (in the organization)," Zapata said, adding that he is now also inspired to train marginalized people in firearm safety. Since then the liaison for their SRA chapter has been named.
Gun sights among Latinos vary
While some members of the Hispanic community in the US have said they bought firearms in the past few months, there are still mixed feelings about gun ownership and control.
And not everyone in the Hispanic community is gun enthusiast, some support tighter or new gun control laws.
"Latinx communities, like the vast majority of voters, believe that in the United States it is simply too easy for people hoping to do harm to obtain a firearm," Joanna Belanger, political director of the Giffords Law Center, told CNN to Prevent Gun Violence.
"The tragedy in El Paso last year underscored that hateful people, emboldened by extremist groups and with easy access to weapons, are a very real part of this country's crisis of armed violence," said Belanger.