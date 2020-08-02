Tired of living in fear, some Latinos are buying guns to feel safer

He bought his first rifle last month, joined a gun club, and has been visiting shooting ranges in Southern California on the weekends.

"It's more for me to be safe from them," Martinez, 31, told CNN, referring to his neighbors in his Orange County community. "What if one day something happens, someone has an idea?"

Authorities said the alleged shooter drove to El Paso with the sole intention of killing immigrants and Mexicans in the border city of West Texas. In February, he was charged with 90 federal charges, including hate crimes, according to court documents.

Even before the mass shooting, the number of hate crimes against Latinos or Hispanics increased in 2018 and the previous four years, according to data from the FBI's annual hate crime statistics report.

Tired of living in fear, some people like Martinez have chosen to buy firearms to feel safe.

Martinez, a researcher at the University of California system, lives in a predominantly white neighborhood where he said many families own guns. CNN is using a modified version of Martinez's name at his request, due to fear of retaliation given the racist rhetoric surrounding immigrant affairs.

He said he feels his neighbors would not accept him if they knew details about his background. "I will never reveal that I have a green card," said Martinez, who emigrated from Mexico. "I don't think that suited them very well. I feel like they would harass me and my wife, damage my property, and harass my dog."

It is unclear how many Latinos bought guns in the past year, as there is no national gun ownership database that shows demographics.

The FBI reported an increase in background checks by people trying to buy firearms in recent months. But the agency's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which is the nation's gun purchase background check system, does not reveal information about the race and ethnicity of those who buy firearms.

But experts say it wouldn't be unusual for people to gravitate toward buying firearms after feeling threatened.

People who in the past were less likely to own firearms, including Latinos, may be interested in acquiring them after seeing more people around them do so, according to Kellie Lynch, who conducted an investigation into gun ownership. among victims of domestic violence.

"You know if you feel like you could be in danger, then that might be what you feel you need to do to protect your family," said Lynch, an assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Texas at San Antonio. .

This "implicit threat," Lynch added, "can be amplified for people of color found in areas of racism and hostility."

They want to protect their families.

In the first six months after the El Paso shooting, Rafael Cedillo, owner and instructor of a firearm security business in the city, said more than 400 people signed up for his courses.

That meant that Cedillo had to triple the number of training classes he offered. He said he went from 10 students to up to 30 students on his license to teach classes, which include four to five hours of classroom training, followed by shooting practice.

Most of Cedillo's students, who are Hispanic or Latino, told him that "they wanted to protect themselves and their family," said the 46-year-old man.

The pandemic has made it difficult to hold as many classes as usual, but Cedillo said he still constantly receives calls from people interested in his firearms courses. Before the coronavirus arrived, I was teaching 3-4 classes per week. Now, that number is closer to two smaller classes per month.

The Association of Socialist Rifles, a left-wing arms group that describes itself as an inclusive space for people to explore self-defense and community aid, saw an increase in membership last year, said Lucas Hubbard, a spokesman. from MRS. Hispanic or Latino members represent 10% of the organization's more than 7,000 members.

"We saw a more vocal Latino population talking about the issues and many quiet and heard from everyone else," Hubbard told CNN.

Marcos Zapata, a veteran and member of the SRA in Portland, Oregon, said that racist rhetoric towards the Hispanic community and immigrants in the United States motivated him to join the organization.

"The El Paso shooting solidified my decision and increased my participation (in the organization)," Zapata said, adding that he is now also inspired to train marginalized people in firearm safety. Since then the liaison for their SRA chapter has been named.

Gun sights among Latinos vary

While some members of the Hispanic community in the US have said they bought firearms in the past few months, there are still mixed feelings about gun ownership and control.

About 30% of Americans said they own a weapon, according to a 2017 survey by the Pew Research Center. According to the survey, about 36% of whites and 24% of black adults said they own a gun, compared to 15% of Latinos.

And not everyone in the Hispanic community is gun enthusiast, some support tighter or new gun control laws.

"Latinx communities, like the vast majority of voters, believe that in the United States it is simply too easy for people hoping to do harm to obtain a firearm," Joanna Belanger, political director of the Giffords Law Center, told CNN to Prevent Gun Violence.

Nearly 70% of all Hispanic or Latino voters say they agree that gun laws should be stricter than they are, according to a December survey by the Pew Research Center. Eighty percent of Hispanic Democratic voters said gun laws should be stricter, while only 44% of Hispanic Republican voters agreed with that.

"The tragedy in El Paso last year underscored that hateful people, emboldened by extremist groups and with easy access to weapons, are a very real part of this country's crisis of armed violence," said Belanger.