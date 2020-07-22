Tired of working from home? Work in a hotel instead

(CNN) –

Children cry out for attention, clothes need to be washed and what about dinner again?

Many American workers have had no choice but to adjust to working from home in the past few months since offices closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And for many, the lack of structure and boundaries is having a terrible emotional effect. If you want to change your WFH routine, a new option awaits you: working from a hotel.

Pleasure trips to downtown Los Angeles have sunk during the coronavirus pandemic, but the rooms at the 94-year-old Hotel Figueroa are premium products as ever.

These days, though, most guests are locals taking day trips from home to work.

A special program titled Work Perks aims to reposition some of the hotel's 268 rooms as offices for daily use.

According to Managing Director Connie Wang, the setup launched in June and is a great opportunity for warriors who work at home to get out of their homes and spend work days in clean, quiet, and socially distant spaces that feature high WiFi speed. , unlimited printing privileges and free parking.

"They want a quiet, relaxing environment, away from the distractions of working at home," said Wang, noting that the 350-square-foot rooms sell for $ 129 a day, with the option to extend them to an overnight stay for an additional $ 20. . . "For some people, this has become a real pleasure."

The "Fig", as it is known locally, is not the only traditionally nocturnal accommodation that turns to use during the day during the pandemic; Across the country, other properties have made similar leaps. The strategy behind these moves is simple: Hotels will try anything to make up for revenue that has fallen as much as 50 percent since public health-driven closings began in March. As a result, hotels have begun a series of new sources of revenue at a time when every dollar counts.

Room and board

The Wythe, a boutique hotel in Brooklyn, has partnered with the office space company Industrious, which works together, to reuse 13 second-floor rooms to serve as offices. Benjamin Petit

Take The Wythe, a boutique hotel in Brooklyn. This week (July 20), the hotel announced a partnership with the Industrious co-working office space company through which it is reusing 13 second-floor rooms to serve as offices for up to four people.

Each of the rooms has a small outdoor terrace, and dogs are welcome. Price starts at $ 200 and goes up to $ 275, depending on how many people use the space.

The Sawyer, in Sacramento, California offers pool cabanas to use as outdoor offices, with fast WiFi, free parking, and a lunch with food service for $ 150 per day.

Then there is the 318-room Hamilton Hotel in Washington DC Through its new "Home-Away-From-Home-Office" package, the hotel offers guests use of a room until 4 pm, as well as a bag of breakfast treats and a Keurig coffee maker with unlimited pods.

The price: $ 109 per day, only about $ 25 less than the nightly rate.

The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, has taken a completely different approach. Here, Beth Allen, director of sales and marketing, said the property offers 350-square-foot full boardrooms for $ 500 per week.

Allen noted that guests who join these boardrooms have 24-hour access to their space and can request a special room service menu at lower prices to accommodate frequent shoppers.

"People are still trying to understand the fact that companies will not be able to return to traditional office spaces for a while," he said. "By doing this, we satisfy a need in the community and, at the same time, bring people to the doors so that we can expose them to other comforts and perhaps have them spend money on us in other ways."

Salvation for tight New Yorkers

Perhaps the best value comes from the room offices at the InterContinental Times Square, located right in the center of New York City.

Here, hotel management has reserved around 20 percent of its 607 rooms to be used as office space. The 350-square-foot rooms are available for $ 1,000 a week, and come standard with full-time technical support from PSAV, a global event production company.

General Manager Gul (pronounced "Gool") Turkmenoglu said guests have 24-hour access to the room, noting that guests may choose to have beds removed for additional space.

He added that some of the rooms were renovated earlier this year.

"When we renovated the rooms, we felt that overnight guests would benefit," Turkmenoglu said. "It now appears that everyday guests are also benefiting."

Old is new again

The notion of designating hotel rooms for daytime use is certainly nothing new; Yannis Moati founded an entire company on the concept in 2015. That company, HotelsByDay, has grown to include more than 1,500 hotels, and has seen a significant increase in the number of inquiries for daily use reservations since the pandemic began.

Moati said the current situation will force hotels to reinvent themselves to stay alive, and predicted that offering rooms for daily use is one of the directions they will take.

"When you think about it, a hotel is a big box full of space," he said. "We hope this trend is a way for hotels to monetize the fact that (the space) is something that everyone seems to want right now, and they are looking for spaces that they know are safe."

Of course, this is what prompted Danielle Levanas to participate in the Work Perks program at the Hotel Figueroa last month.

Levanas, a theater therapist and trauma-informed life coach in Los Angeles, said she had been trying to run her business from her 2-bedroom apartment since the pandemic began, but was frustrated by the inability to create a work-life balance. and life and get some space from their 2 year old vocalist.

While you love the quiet of a room in the Fig, you also appreciate having your own space.

"The biggest problem I have had is that I don't feel safe going back to my office space because the building shares a bathroom, and there is no procedure to keep public spaces clean at the pandemic level," she said. "The fact that I was able to work from the hotel room with a private bathroom was key."

She added: "The unpredictable nature of this pandemic has caused unforeseen stress for everyone. Having a space to go metaphorically 'putting on my therapist's hat' is really important."