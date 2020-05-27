Titans actor Jason Todd wants to play Red Hood on DC Show or spin-off

Titans actor Curran Walters, who plays Jason Todd on the DC Universe show, is interested in taking on Red Hood, even in a spinoff series.

Actor Curran Walters has announced that he is interested in a possible Red Hood spin-off, or simply doing that story on Titans. Walters is best known for playing the character Jason Todd or Robin in the series.. The show, created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, focuses on the Titans, young teenage superheroes who fight numerous enemies. In DC Universe, Jason Todd is best known for being the second character to take on the masked identity of Red Hood, a crime fighter.

Titans He's been running for two seasons since 2018. In Season 1, the character of Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft) approaches Detective Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) to help fight his demonic father, Trigon. Grayson was beginning to get rid of his Robin character, becoming Nightwing, which led him to form and lead a new team. Rachel possesses unique powers derived from magic, which she inherited from her father. Season 2 explores the newly reformed Titans team with Jason Todd, Rachel and Garfield "Gar" Logan (Ryan Potter). Gar is the shapeshifter of the group and can transform into various animals.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Predicting How TITANS Will Make Jason Todd's Red Hood Bow

Although Walters isn't sure when the third season of Titans He will resume filming, he is not against taking his character into a possible spin-off series. In an interview with Comic, Walters said, "Yeah i mean that would be nice cold. I mean, it all depends on what the team thinks and where Titans the writers decide to leave like this. It would be great if we got to the story in Titans someday. We will definitely see it."It also provided insight into how to prepare for his role as Jason Todd, which included comic book research.

Before receiving the role, Walters was not an avid comic book reader, but he made sure to dig deeper to fully understand his character. He claimed that there is pressure to play a comic book character well known to many, but that preparation was the key to successfully playing his role:

You know, back in the day, you have all this pressure to reserve a comic book role, especially since the character has been around for so long. You feel a kind of pressure on you, but I did my best and I think I got the part, and all the fans are very happy with it.

Although the shooting has been suspended due to the pandemic, fans can look forward to Season 3 of Titans to include new faces and possible meetings. You can stream it on DC Universe. As for the Red Hood spin-off of TitansNothing is in the works yet, though fans may be interested in Todd's transformation into the anti-hero Red Hood. The show has potential as the DC Universe continues to expand.

Next: Titans Should Retire Batman In Season 3

Source: ComicBook

John Krasinski reveals why he sold some good news to CBS