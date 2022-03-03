As the fourth season of Titans looms on the horizon, fans are preparing for another dark and twisted take on DC superheroes. The trailers have already shown that this season is going to be even more intense than the last, with plenty of action and drama to keep viewers hooked. In this series, we follow Dick Grayson as he assembles a team of heroes to take down evil forces that are threatening the world. Titans is sure to be one of the most popular shows on television this year!

Titans season 4 is in productions

The fourth season of Titans is now in production, with one of the show’s writers-producers marking the first day of filming. The production of the series has officially begun, according to Richard Hatem, one of the writers and co-executive producers. Check out Nicholas Copus’ celebratory announcement post below, which confirms him as the director of Titans season 4.

What happened in season 3 of The Titans?

In Season 3, which concluded last fall, the heroes moved from San Francisco to Gotham City. When the Titans moved to Batman’s city, Jason Todd dumped the Robin mantle and became Red Hood before revealing his affiliation with Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. the Scarecrow.

What to expect in season 4 of the Titans series?

After the major war against Scarecrow, Titans season 4 will be going in another direction with the intro of some major Teen Titans foes. The Originals star Joseph Morgan was lately named a series constant to officially play Sebastian Blood,a.k.a. Brother Blood. Sebastian will not be alone, however, with Claws’Franka Potente set to play May Bennett, better renowned to comic fans as Mother Mayhem. There have also been rumours that the DC drama is looking to add Lex Luthor in some capacity, probably as an adversary to Superboy.

When is Titans season 4 expected to arrive?

Despite the fact that no release date has been set for Titans season 4 on HBO Max, filming has begun. And soon we will get the updates. What should presumably come as a relief for Titans fans is that the coming season will evidently not face the same holdbacks that the series did with the last one. After completing season 2 in November 2019, Titans season 3 was initially eying a premiere in fall 2020, but those plans got scrapped due to the worldwide COVID-19 epidemic.

And thanks to the protocols and guidelines, the vast majority of TV shows and films have been able to keep production going for the most part.

Who will be in the cast?

Despite the recent casting information, HBO Max has been keeping everything else under wraps for Titans season 4, in terms of stories and characters. Some of the things to look forward to include Tim Drake’s involvement with the group after the Boy- Wonder-to- be eventually joined Nightwing and the others in the season 3 closing. There is also some query about Donna Troy’s status on Titans, following Wonder Girl’s decision to joinA.R.G.U.S. with Roy Harper.

ADVERTISEMENT

join us tomorrow for the official titans watch party! press play on episode 301 at exactly 4 PM PT and we’ll watch the first 3 episodes of season 3 together. set your reminder using the link below #TitansWatch #DCTitanshttps://t.co/6JhuIF1LKJ pic.twitter.com/P8SX3OnxgL — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) August 11, 2021

Why you should watch the Titans series?

The Titans series is a great show to watch if you are looking for something dark and gritty. The show does not shy away from violence, and it has some great action sequences. Additionally, the Titans series has some interesting characters that are complex and well-developed. If you are a fan of DC comics, then you will definitely enjoy this show. Titans season four is shaping up to be an exciting season, so make sure to check it out when it premieres on HBO Max!

In addition to being dark and gritty, the Titans series is also very funny. The writers do a great job of balancing out the serious moments with light-hearted scenes that will make you laugh.