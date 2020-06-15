Tiz the Law gives Funny Cides owner a shot at Belmont Stakes redemption

Against all odds, Sackatoga Stables is back for the Belmont Stakes fanless Saturday with favorite Tiz the Law.

The 3-year-old bay foal will also be a local favorite, 17 years after Sackatoga Stable's Triple Crown dream died in the mud of Long Island.

The brave neutered horse Funny Cide was the public favorite in 2003, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. There were 101,562 fans in the rain who watched the grinder fall short, keeping the Triple Crown drought alive at age 25.

Saratoga Springs resident Jack Knowlton formed the modest Sackatoga union in 1995 with five of his friends from North Jefferson County High School, each contributing $ 5,000 each.

He prefers to remember the spirit of the post-Belmont party at a JFK airport hotel rather than deny him the story.

About 350 friends and family members of the union came in vans from upstate New York, looking to witness the Triple Crown story. Instead, Empire Maker, defeated in the Kentucky Derby, caught Funny Cide on the furthest turn after sitting in the Preakness to rest.

"The last time we ran at the Belmont it ended in disappointment, but I will never forget how many people we had there," Knowlton told the Post. "On Saturday we will have nobody's side. We had a band and we celebrated all night after the race. People from the press came. They said:" Oh, what would have happened if they won? "

Sackatoga has another shot at Tiz the Law, a New York-raised who won two distinguished Triple Crown preparations, Holy Bull and Florida Derby on the COVID-19 altered horse racing schedule.

"It's the old adage: Lightning strikes twice," Knowlton said. "After Funny Cide, I had no expectation of having a horse that I could put in the same sentence as Funny Cide. We buy one horse a year. We have four in our stable. I never thought we would have such a good horse again."

Knowlton, 73, has returned to hunt for the Triple Crown, but may not personally return to Belmont Park. Governor Cuomo has not given permission for the owners to be present in what is the first stage of the Triple Crown rather than the final. New York Racing Association has requested exceptions.

"I don't know if I can go yet," Knowlton said. Hopefully that will change before Saturday to allow us to be there. There is a tremendous amount of seats for social distance. "

Sackatoga got his name from Knowlton. He took his hometown of Sackets Harbor and combined the name with Saratoga, where he lives.

There are now 32 investors, most from New York State, but some as far away as California and Texas. Knowlton and Lew Titterton are the only two left of the original gang of high school friends outside of the Watertown area. Its colors are garnet and silver.

"Jack became an instant celebrity," said Ed Mitzen, who joined Sackatoga in 2006 and is accused of marketing to new investors. "We haven't had many horses from the Saratoga area that have been so famous."

Tiz the Law was born at Twin Creeks Farm in Columbia County, near Albany. Knowlton likes to compare Tiz the Law with Funny Cide in that both horses are first-harvest bulls.

Tiz's father the Law is Constitution, ran slightly after an injury (Funny Cide's father was Humor distorted).

Knowlton purchased Tiz the Law at the 2018 New York-raised Fasig-Tipton sale in Saratoga in 2018 for $ 110,000 after a recommendation from New York coach Barclay Tagg.

"I didn't think I would have another offer," Knowlton said. "We had luck. The father of the first harvest still nobody knows if (Constitution) would be good or not. "

Tiz the Law has been very good: He won four of his five starts and made $ 950,000. He crushed his debut last summer at Saratoga, winning by 4 ¹ / ₄ long, then captured the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont.

After capturing the Florida Derby on March 28 before there were no fans, the foal was unable to head to the Belmont as he was not yet accepting any new horses for the barns. Tiz the Law, the best option for 5-7, stayed in Florida and arrived just nine days ago.

Also, the postponement of the Triple Crown series causes Tiz the Law to come out of a long layoff. He put up his last job at Belmont on Sunday morning, timed at: 50.42 for four furlongs.

"It has worked well and it did well after long layoffs," Mitzen said. "But no one knows what's going to happen. The entire schedule has been turned upside down. It's exciting if we can give everyone good news and something to be happy about at a time when there isn't much to be happy about."

Knowlton believes his foal has the stamina to win Belmont's 1.5 mile distance, but he will never find out. With the restructuring, the Belmont has shaved 1 ¹ / ₈ miles.

If unable to attend the race, Knowlton will meet many of the other owners and friends at a Saratoga Springs restaurant, Pennell & # 39; s, owned by Sackatoga investor Bruce Cerone.

"If we have to stay behind and hang out at Saratoga, there is no better place to watch a race," Mitzen said.

Knowlton and Mitzen hope to take Tiz the Law to the Kentucky Derby on September 5. Funny Cide is living the good life as a 20-year-old icon on a nearby Kentucky farm. The New York-raised one retired at age 7, his last ceremonial career at Finger Lakes.

Knowlton visits Funny Cide every year before the Derby. Maybe this time Knowlton can tell Funny Cide that he finally won the Belmont.