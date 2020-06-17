While there won't be fan school buses hoping to see a New York-bred horse make Belmont history, there are plenty of expectations for Triple Crown in Saturday's race.

Seventeen years ago, Jack Knowlton and the other owners of Funny Cide boarded school buses and headed to Belmont Park in New York, hoping to see the horse capture the victory on the track they had dreamed of. It Didn't Happen Now, however, Tiz the Law looks like the best 3-year-old in the world and could hand over its owners and trainer Barclay Tagg the elusive crown.

It will take something spectacular on Saturday from a watery field to prevent the Triple Crown favorite from becoming the first New York servant to win the Belmont in more than 130 years and take a powerful step towards the Kentucky Derby.

"Barclay doesn't get the kind of horses like Funny Cide and Tiz the Law very often, but when he gets a chance, he makes the most of it," Knowlton said. Fortunately, Tiz the Law is the type of horse that seems to take it easy and is very easy to work with. … By all indications, he's doing as well as he's been doing all year, and hopefully that will carry over to Belmont. "

Tiz the Law won both of his starts this year with a combined length of 7 ¼, including the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 28. It's the Belmont class after Bob Baffert-trained Nadal and Charlatan injuries and other defections in a year – the coronavirus pandemic pushed the Kentucky Derby to September 5 and the Preakness to October 3.

"Tiz the Law has been the best 3-year-old boy since January, basically, and that's still it," retired NBC Sports analyst Jerry Bailey said Tuesday. "He would have been favored in any Triple Crown race we ran first first, so we have a superstar that we will see on Saturday."

It is an unconventional schedule, as all three Triple Crown races are kept out of their normal order. The Belmont runs at 1 1/8 miles instead of a mile and a half and the third traditional gem leads the series for the first time.

But Tagg, 82, has Tiz the Law ready for this moment.

"Barclay Tagg is a very experienced and skilled horse trainer, and I think once he knew what the schedule was, he focused on this," said rival trainer Todd Pletcher, who is expected to challenge Tiz the Law with Dr Post and Farmington Road. “It seems to me that the horse is training sensationally. It looks great on the race track. I think it was not an ideal scenario for anyone, but I think I have no doubt that Barclay will have his horse ready to go. "

Tagg prepared Funny Cide in 2003 when he won the Derby and Preakness before finishing third at Belmont. He also learned a lesson from Funny Cide's fiery final training, probably too fast, before Belmont. So over the weekend, Tagg held Tiz the Law in a relaxing breeze.

Perhaps that is also a product of the personality differences of the two horses. Tagg said: "‘ Tiz "is more malleable. Funny Cide ran everything. You couldn't hug him. "

Knowlton recalls that Tagg's assistant coach Robin Smullen was the only one who could handle the stubborn Funny Cide. Rider Manny Franco can now maneuver Tiz the Law around the track with ease.

"It is a completely different horse," Knowlton said. "It's a much lower key, very easy to handle, it does whatever you want it to do."

That was showcased in the Florida Derby when Franco guided Tiz la Ley from a perfect stalking position to a thunderous race that passed other horses along the stretch. Franco said that Tiz the Law "makes my job much easier."

"The Florida Derby was much more responsive to the rider who convinced him to stay away from the early leaders, which makes him more effective and certainly was," said Bailey, who won the Belmont twice. "It was just a perfect trip."

Tiz the Law would be the first New York-raised colt to win the Belmont since Forrester in 1882. He would also complete Tagg's personal Triple Crown, which Knowlton hopes will give the veteran coach some Hall of Fame consideration.

That would certainly be true if Tiz La Ley dominates the Belmont and possibly the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in early August, then goes on to run the bush at Churchill Downs.

In keeping with the 2003 organic tradition, when co-owner Dave Mann rented a school bus to get from the hotel to the track, the owners of the Tiz the Law Sackatoga stable might be on top again on the first Saturday in September.

"Everybody hopes that if we can go back to the Derby, we'll be on the school bus," Knolwton joked, "and maybe two because of social estrangement."

They never thought to reheat the bus a generation later. But after buying Tiz the Law for $ 110,000 in the same year-long sale in New York State that they got Funny Cide, it's yet another Triple Crown trip worth getting excited about.

"I imagine once in a lifetime for an outfit like ours," Knowlton said. "To make it happen again, I still wake up and pinch myself and say, 'You know what? It seems like lightning has really struck twice. "