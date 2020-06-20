Tiz the Law, raised in New York, wins sterile stakes from Belmont

Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory on Saturday in the first race of a haunted Triple Crown schedule and crossing the finish line in front of mysteriously empty grandstands.

The 3-year-old colt from upstate New York attacked the leader who turned forward and can now set his sights on the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and Oct. 3 Preakness. All three stages of this year's Triple Crown calendar were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Belmont, generally the capper of the series, was initially scheduled for June 6.

Tiz the Law gave New York a champion from his hometown in his first major sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic took over the area. He is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont since Forrester in 1882.

This Belmont States was unlike any of the 151 that preceded it. The Long Island track can pack in nearly 100,000, but this race had around 100 available, including riders, media, and park staff.

The masks were mandatory for everyone but the horses, even the riders wore facial covers.

Closed to the public since March, Belmont Park hardly resembled the summery evening New Yorkers are used to. Betting windows and gift shops were closed, no Belmont Joo jewelry shaken to order.

Pedestrian traffic was so slow that weeds more than a foot high sprouted from the bricks that paved the pavilion next to the track.

The silence at the 115-year-old venue was broken when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the traditional "Riders Up!" call remotely via video. The bugler Sam Grossman took off his mask to play "Call to the Post", and the runners entered the track to record Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York". An AP announcer introduced them to the empty stands.

Signs outside the closed arena indicated to players that if they wanted to bet on this Belmont Stakes, their best option was to download an app and do it on their phones.

Perhaps it's the precursor to Tap It to Win, who came out of the gates and seemed ready to give coach Mark Casse a third consecutive victory in the Triple Crown career.

Instead, Tiz la Ley went over him on the outside and scored a four-length victory.

Tiz the Law owner Jack Knowlton of the Sackatoga stable in New York was willing to watch from the patio of a restaurant in northern Saratoga Springs state. A little different than 17 years ago, when the Sackatoga crew took a school bus to see how their Funny Cide foal was trying to wrap up a Triple Crown sweep in Belmont Park. Funny Cide finished third.

It was also a great victory for coach Barclay Tagg, 82, who completed a Triple Crown career after also training Funny Cide.

"I am glad that I lived long enough to have another horse like this," Tagg said.

Manny Franco, a 25-year-old rider from Puerto Rico, entered the winner's circle in his first race at the Belmont Stakes. He called Tiz the Law a "versatile" horse in the lead-up to the race, and what he showed on Saturday was typical: stalk pacemakers early, then jump down the stretch.

Dr. Post, owned by famous coach Todd Pletcher, finished second. Max Player finished third, among the best results of a horse trained by a woman: Linda Rice was trying to become the first woman to send a horse to victory in a Triple Crown race.

The track on Saturday was shortened to 1 1/8 miles instead of the strenuous 1 ½ mile standard to account for competitors' unusual training schedules. The runners started from an exit gate placed at the top of the straight, rather than in front of the stands.

Much remained on the line. Tiz the Law earned Knowlton the top of a $ 1 million bag, and the top four horses earned qualification points for the Kentucky Derby.

Tiz la Ley took advantage of a field of 10 horses weakened by injuries. Among the victims were two possible participants from the famous coach Bob Baffert, who finished without a horse in this race, one of whom, Charlatan, will run the Kentucky Derby.

Earlier on Saturday, Gamine led the whole way to win the $ 300,000 acorn bets for 3-year-old fillings by 18 3/4 length.

Trained by Baffert, Gamine ran a mile in 1: 32.55, the fastest in the career's 90-year history. His time was just outside the 1: 32.24 record set by Najran in 2003. Gamine earned 50 qualification points for the Kentucky Oaks on September 4 at Churchill Downs.

Gamine is one of two Baffert-trained horses that tested positive for a banned substance at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. He won a race there on May 2. Published reports said that Gamine, along with Charlatan, tested positive for lidocaine, a regulated anesthetic widely used in equine medicine.