Tiz the Law rider Manny Franco makes Belmont's debut unforgettable

The coach and owners of Tiz the Law had their story at Belmont Stakes.

Manny Franco had none.

But the 25-year-old rider made his emphatic Belmont Stakes debut on Saturday, riding Tiz the Law just as the team planned a victory in the 152nd New York Jewel race.

"Early in my career, to win this kind of race, it's everything," Franco said. "This is the race that is the dream of any athlete. So I am very happy and I will enjoy the moment."

Franco and Tiz the Law came out of the 8th position of the position and watched as the speedy Tap It to Win quickly advanced. He remained in a stalking position until he asked his horse to make his move.

"I asked him to move the post ³ / ₈ to 5/16," Franco said. “I asked him a little, not to let [Tap it to Win] disappear too much. I knew it's another horse to beat. The horse was there for me all the way.

By the time they began to descend the final stretch, Tiz la Ley had answered the call and had entered the lead. Franco couldn't hear the roar of the crowd as he ran to the finish, without the fans being allowed in, but he still appreciated the victory.

"This is the moment we live in now, so we have to take it," Franco said. "We are happy to compete."

Although Franco was elevated to the grand stage of Triple Crown on Saturday, he was no stranger to New York racing. The Puerto Rican native was the leading NYRA rider in 2018 and 2019 with a combined total of 456 wins to go with the 2019 riding titles at the Aqueduct Spring and Winter Bouts and the Belmont Fall Bout.

Franco received help from Hall of Fame rider Angel Cordero Jr., who trained him long after winning his own Belmont bets at Bold Forbes in 1976.

"[Franco] is a good boy," said Tiz the Law coach Barclay Tagg. "He is a natural rider. He has a natural horse feeling."