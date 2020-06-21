Tiz the Law Wins Belmont's 152nd Participation in New York

The entire race took place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 3-year-old colt was ridden by rider Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables. Dr. Post and Max Player came in second and third place, respectively.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the first time in history. The race was originally scheduled for June 6.

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes traditionally preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were also postponed due to the pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is expected to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3.

Saturday's race was shortened from a mile and a half to a mile and an eighth, as the Belmont Stakes is typically the final race and the longest of the three.