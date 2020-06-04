TNG’s Enterprise Had Dolphin & Whale Crewmembers

Although only briefly mentioned in the show, Star Trek: The Next Generation & # 39; s Enterprise had navigation crew members fresh out of the ocean.

Star Trek: the next generation& # 39; s Enterprise employed marine animals for its navigation department. I know. USA The company has always been a progressive work environment. In Star TrekIn the original series, Spock led the way for the Vulcans in Starfleet, making a controversial career decision that upset his own father. Under Jean-Luc Picard's captaincy, the Enterprise was even more diverse. The synthetic being known as Data was one of Picard's trusted crew members and the captain fought to defend his rights as a sentient being, while Worf's employment in Starfleet continued historically unhappy relationships between the Federation and the Klingon Empire.

However, the employees on board The next generationThe Enterprise extends beyond the humanoids and into the ocean. In Star Trek IV: The Journey HomeKirk & # 39; s Enterprise's crew travels to 20th century Earth with the intention of capturing a pair of whales. His plan is to take the animals back to the future to answer the call of a very distressed probe that wreaks havoc on Earth. Much later (or much earlier, depending on your perspective), Star Trek: DiscoveryThe titular ship is powered by a spore unit, which uses small smart mushrooms to navigate and move instantly through space. Evidently, there is a long history of Starfleet using animals and other life forms in their efforts to travel into space.

However, an example that often goes unnoticed is how The next generation& # 39; Enterprise used dolphins and whales in its navigation system. As pointed out Aaron J. Waltke, producer of the next animation Star Trek Nickelodeon series, the 1991 Enterprise Technical Manual referenced a "Cetacean Navigation Laboratory" as well as an operating room and lifeboats for creatures in an emergency. The manual specifies that 12 bottlenose dolphins were on board the Enterprise along with a pair of Takaya whales that "supervised" the other animals. Presumably this involved warning them if they were taking too long for lunch.

Although The next generation Understandably, the company's ocean navigation equipment never showed on the screen, there are a few references that include a door sign that saysTursiops Crew Facility"in" We will always have Paris "and Geordi La Forge asking Fenergi Par Lenor if he would"seen the dolphins"during" The Perfect Mate. "Also, Season 3's" Yesterday & # 39; s Enterprise "includes a scene where a crew member is told to report to" Cetacean Ops. "Elsewhere, Cetacean Ops is not necessarily something caused by time travel in history.Finally, Season 7's "Genesis" includes the mention of an aquatic laboratory aboard the Enterprise.

Back in the real world, whales and dolphins are famous for their navigation and communication skills. The location of the dolphin echo allows creatures to "see" with incredibly sophisticated long-range sonar, and various armed forces have attempted to take advantage of these natural advantages for their own purposes. Although The next generation never delves into the mechanics of its seagoing crew, it is not beyond the realms of Star TrekThe science fiction that Starfleet could have found a way to modify the location of the dolphin echo to use it in space instead of the ocean. Theoretically, this would allow Starfleet Galaxy-class ships to detect ships, asteroids, etc. that are close together and cannot be collected visually. Working purely with sound, the dolphins might even have been able to search for enemy covert ships.

Unfortunately, the difficulty of displaying the company's cetacean unit on screen (as well as the rarity of the concept) meant that these possibilities have not been largely explored in the world of Star Trek. But the next time Discovery's mushroom-fueled teleportation seems outlandish, it's worth remembering that Picard & # 39; s Enterprise had dolphins and whales on the payroll.

