TNT THE ALIENIST Season 2 19th century detective series trailer – Newsdio

TNT has shared the first teaser for the second season of its 19th century psychological thriller detective series. The alienist. The first season, which premiered in 2017, was really cool, and I was glad to hear that I was going to have a second season, which was unexpected because it was only meant to be a one-season show.

The series stars Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl, and Luke Evans, Whose characters team up to find the culprit of a series of 19th century child murders in New York using the first criminal profiling methods.

The second season of the series is titled The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, which will be an adaptation of Caleb Carr's second novel in his Kreizler Serie. This season will focus on investigating a series of baby abductions.

The alienist Season 2 looks great and will premiere on TNT on July 26, 2020.