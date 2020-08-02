To allow NYC to grow, remove the lunatic barriers to new development

New York City faces its greatest economic challenge in a century, worse than the Great Recession on September 11 and the fiscal crisis of the 1970s. Therefore, there is an urgent need to avoid discouraging investment and development; however, many politicians remain stuck in the pre-crisis past.

A long-standing barrier is the cumbersome City Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP, a multi-step public review process that delays even affordable housing projects, with a series of hoops that can even derail the change without complications. The lock has frozen all ULURP shares, with no clear restart set.

However, some progress can be completely removed. City Councilman Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn) announced last week his intention to kill off the rezoning of Industry City and promised 20,000 jobs, new affordable housing, etc.

The developers seek to preserve manufacturing and attract some $ 2 billion in private investment, without spending public funds, as well as generating hundreds of millions of dollars in much-needed tax revenue. But Menchaca treats it as a massive violation of human rights in Sunset Park. Is defunding the police the sum total of your idea to protect the future of your constituents?

In theory, rezoning requires only a majority vote by the City Council, but tradition gives members a veto over changes in their individual districts, making it nearly impossible to create a rational development plan across the city. And that is something that a city on its knees cannot afford.

The courts pose an additional threat: Last-minute judges have stepped in against development, even when politicians agree, overriding the discretion legally granted to city officials. In December, for example, a judge rejected Inwood's rezoning in the city, bowing to local activists determined to keep the change out of their neighborhood.

Last month, an appeals court reversed that ruling, and all five judges agreed that the rezoning should continue. But opponents plan to appeal, and the delay can only add risks at a time when the city needs all the growth it can achieve.

Meanwhile, the city and another group of developers await a similar decision in the case of Two Bridges, three projects along the East River in lower Manhattan that promise 2,275 new housing units (plus 694 affordable). It complies with the current zoning, so it does not need ULURP. Instead, opponents made a problem with the heights of their towers and obtained a court to void the approval of the City Planning Department last August.

The judge actually wrote: "You cannot do this simply because the zoning allows it." But that is what zoning means. Such judicial activism, if left unchecked, will undermine any chance the city has of emerging from a pandemic-induced economic crisis.

Meanwhile, a number of other projects are on hold, including 510 Broadway, an affordable housing project, as well as rezoning in Soho and Gowanus, plus an oceanfront rezoning in the Anable Basin of Long Island City that would generate up to 12 million. square feet of commercial, residential and open space.

Everyone is in limbo until City Council finds out how to get ULURP moving again, for example by turning face-to-face meetings into a remote system.

The mayor's henchmen say they hope to resume the process in early fall. For the city to have any hope of economic recovery, they must do much more than hope.