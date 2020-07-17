What should a president do? For some attendees, a solution lies in returning to the daily coronavirus briefings that punctuated the first days of the pandemic, a nightly ritual that ended when President Donald Trump suggested that taking disinfectant could help treat the disease.

Not everyone is on board, Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway acknowledged on Friday. But she is.

"The president's numbers were much higher when he was there informing everyone day by day about the coronavirus, simply giving information to the people," said Conway. "I think the president should be doing that."

As polls show Americans upset by Trump's handling of the public health crisis, his aides have begun to weigh plans to bring him back to the administration's response, including the potential to resume the type of update almost that marked the first stage of The Outbreak, say people familiar with the plans.

Recognizing that Trump's re-election prospects are now intractable to the coronavirus pandemic, his aides hope that the next few weeks will mark a new approach on his part to tackle the crisis and appear in charge.

A senior adviser to the Trump campaign said that would not only help Trump politically, but would have the added benefit of saving lives.

"It's about doing the right thing," said the adviser.

The adviser said that some assistants would like to see the President hold virtual demonstrations or be seen in the campaign with a mask, to send the message that he understands what needs to be done to stop the virus.

That, of course, depends on an important factor: whether Trump would do those things.

Whether the proposed change in strategy will take place remains an open question, even among those who do the planning. Few believe Trump is interested in resuming daily oversight of the pandemic, which has largely left him with Vice President Mike Pence since April. He has not attended a meeting of his coronavirus working group since then.

The possible pitfalls seem numerous, including the kind of disastrous episode that ended his briefings on the first lap. Many are skeptical that Trump can stay on the message long enough to convince Americans that he is taking the pandemic seriously.

And Trump himself has been cautious of returning to the podium as the administration's response, concerned that he will send the signal that the virus is not under control and that his efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

But with the spread of the virus out of control in many parts of the country and its worsening position among voters, Trump's advisers feel they have no choice but to try something new.

So a change in strategy appears on the horizon, at least in theory.

"The president regularly focused on the coronavirus," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday. "I think he will hear more about what we will do next week. He is working hard."

The hard work on the coronavirus was not evident this week. The last time Trump held a public event focused exclusively on the coronavirus was July 7. At that event, a roundtable on reopening schools, Trump made little mention of the increase in cases that prevent many districts from advancing with classroom learning in the fall.

Since then his attention has been elsewhere. She held multiple law enforcement-focused events this week, including a round table on Monday with guest speakers recounting her positive experiences with the police (one woman described how her purse had been stolen).

An event in the Rose Garden on Tuesday aimed to announce new actions against China, instead it turned into an assault on Joe Biden, a new attempt to define Trump's rival 2020 that largely avoided the health crisis affecting to the nation.

When the president traveled to Georgia on Wednesday, he was not there to address the state's growing number of cases. Instead, he made comments on the repeal of the regulations and again attacked Biden.

He touched on similar topics Thursday, sandwiched between two trucks in the South Lawn.

Sometime on Wednesday, Trump spoke on the phone for the first time in months with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's respected chief of infectious diseases, whom Trump has publicly criticized.

At another time on Wednesday, attendees distributed a collection of Goya maker products, including two types of beans, so that Trump could pose for a brand approval photo.

"He's doing a lot of things at once," McEnany said the next day. "That is the good thing about the Trump administration."

However, for many of the president's advisers and political allies, "many things" has meant a lack of focus on the only problem affecting Americans and has caused Trump's poll numbers to sink.

While some aides hoped that Trump's first public foray with a mask last weekend, which came after pleading with his aides, would be the preface to a new impetus to wearing masks, the President has not mentioned it since. and avoided covering his face during his visit to Atlanta (the city mayor said he violated the rules).

It is unclear how much a return to daily briefings could help. Trump was initially attracted to them when other events outside the White House, including campaign rallies, were canceled due to health problems. He came to appreciate the majestic configuration of the White House Information Room and once declared himself a "Wartime President" from the podium.

But ultimately, the briefings turned into scenes of rebel fights with journalists, broadcasting complaints against Democratic governors and inconsistent tangents, including the disinfectant. They gradually withdrew when some of their political advisers feared that their behavior in them would harm their position among voters, particularly older people and women.

Conway said he believes some people in the White House encouraged Trump to stop the daily briefings, which were common in the early days of the pandemic. She said that while briefings don't have to last two hours, "they shouldn't be zero minutes, either."

Whether a return to the podium could benefit Trump depends largely on what he does there.

Even when Trump redesigned his campaign staff this week by replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with a more experienced operative, Bill Stepien, there are few around him who believe those movements will only resurrect his severely damaged political prospects.

People familiar with the matter said Stepien would likely conduct a top-down review of the campaign and offer an assessment of how to turn things around, including the potential for more staff changes.

But many Republicans and the president's allies say that unless Trump himself changes his self-destructive patterns and seems more concerned with controlling the pandemic, his poll numbers are unlikely to improve.