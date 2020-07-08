To save his presidency, Donald Trump can tear the United States – Meanwhile in the United States





Trump is not even trying to hide the divisive racial rhetoric in which he is anchoring his bid for a second term.

He runs to keep the Confederate flag, seen by many Americans as a symbol of slavery, flying. He is protecting statues that honor generals who rose up in arms against the United States. He attacked a black NASCAR driver and even criticized the Washington Redskins football team for finally seeking a less offensive name.

Without a strong economy leading to reelection, Trump is choosing the most polarizing fight possible: He hopes enough Americans will agree that his white culture is drowning under a multi-ethnic tide so that he can run an election campaign on the racial offense. Over the weekend, he turned one of the few non-political moments in American life, the Independence Day festivities, into a paranoia contest, claiming that Marxists, radicals, and anarchists are roaming the country and the Far-left fascism is taking over the newsrooms and the United States. education system.

There was an outbreak of apolitical violence over the weekend, including the harrowing deaths of six children in armed violence, but the United States under siege that Trump describes is largely a fantasy. Most pollsters and many Republicans think that while Trump's arguments strike a chord with millions of conservatives, the "silent majority" he invokes is not large enough to win reelection just because of his votes, and that is alienating moderate Republicans.





