To save his presidency, Donald Trump can tear the United States – Meanwhile in the United States

Trump is not even trying to hide the divisive racial rhetoric in which he is anchoring his bid for a second term.
He runs to keep the Confederate flag, seen by many Americans as a symbol of slavery, flying. He is protecting statues that honor generals who rose up in arms against the United States. He attacked a black NASCAR driver and even criticized the Washington Redskins football team for finally seeking a less offensive name.
Without a strong economy leading to reelection, Trump is choosing the most polarizing fight possible: He hopes enough Americans will agree that his white culture is drowning under a multi-ethnic tide so that he can run an election campaign on the racial offense. Over the weekend, he turned one of the few non-political moments in American life, the Independence Day festivities, into a paranoia contest, claiming that Marxists, radicals, and anarchists are roaming the country and the Far-left fascism is taking over the newsrooms and the United States. education system.
There was an outbreak of apolitical violence over the weekend, including the harrowing deaths of six children in armed violence, but the United States under siege that Trump describes is largely a fantasy. Most pollsters and many Republicans think that while Trump's arguments strike a chord with millions of conservatives, the "silent majority" he invokes is not large enough to win reelection just because of his votes, and that is alienating moderate Republicans.
The effectiveness of Trump's tactic will emerge only in November. But it is already clear that the President is running the most overtly demagogic campaign in modern American history. And it will leave wounds that will take years to heal for whoever wakes up in the White House on January 21.
& # 39; A leader in Covid-19 & # 39;
"I think the world is looking at us as leaders at Covid-19," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said at a press conference Monday. The United States is a world leader, okay. It has most of the cases and most of the deaths, and is now experiencing a renewed out of control outbreak. The White House argues that the US has a better death rate than France and Italy, but aside from being in bad taste, squishy death rates as big wins show how little Trump has to defend his continued mismanagement of the pandemic. The other new White House claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless" is simply untrue. Doctors expect the death rate in the US to start rising again in the coming weeks, which means the White House will likely soon be deprived of yet another callous talking point.
& # 39; We are in free fall & # 39;
With the increase in new Covid-19 infections in most states, some hospitals close to running out of beds, and many Americans continuing to pack beaches and public spaces, the prognosis is not good. "We are in a free fall," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, told CNN. "We know the 50,000 cases from the last day, just one day this weekend (holiday)," Walensky said. "If they are young, it could be 500 people who die from it. If they are older, it could be 7,500 people who die from it, just for a single day of infection."
The great reclosing
Almost half of the US states have now been forced to pause or reverse attempts to reopen local economies as local cases skyrocket.
Alabama
On Thursday, Republican Governor Kay Ivey extended Alabama's public health emergency until September 9.
Arizona
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said Thursday that the state's reopening plans are now "on hold" as a result of a significant increase in coronavirus cases. Ducey has already closed bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and pipelines, and limited massive indoor and outdoor gatherings that have reopened.
Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson also said Thursday that he was not ready to further lift the restrictions as cases increase, and signed an executive order on Friday that will give Arkansas cities the ability to demand facial covers.
California
On June 28, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closing of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles County. On Thursday, Southern California Imperial County returned to stricter orders to stay home.
Colorado
Colorado bars and nightclubs that do not serve food are due to re-close during the month of July, after reopening just two weeks earlier.
Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the state will pause its reopening. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez issued a county-wide curfew to control the spread of Covid-19, and then on Sunday announced that restaurants, gyms, and other businesses will have to close.
Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana and Maine
The states of Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana and Maine have reached a pause in their reopens, extending the intervening stages over the next few weeks as cases grow across the country.
Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order last Wednesday to shut down interior service at bars in most of lower Michigan, having opened in early June. Masks are mandatory in public in the state.
Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York
Nevada, New Jersey and New Mexico have also come to a halt, with previously planned plans to reopen or allow some companies to resume business now on ice. New York's long-awaited indoor dining room is also on hold.
North Carolina and Rhode Island
North Carolina and Rhode Island have postponed their reopening dates and have limited public activities and meetings until later in the summer.
Texas
Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered the bars to close again and restaurants to reduce capacity to 50%. On Thursday, he said Texas would halt any other phase to reopen as a wave of infections crashed across the state. At least two hospitals in Harris County, which includes Houston, are "pretty much maxed out," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week.