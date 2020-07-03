To. Secretary of State Merrill: Republican Party leads voter registration while Democrats fail

As Republicans are leading the effort to heal our nation from months of economic and cultural turmoil, Democrats have seized the moment differently. Rather than working to unify our nation, the political left chooses to further divide us.

The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State leaned to a new level, launching a new announcement that combines electoral integrity laws with racism and "white supremacy." Democrats use famous liberal activists like Hillary Clinton and LeBron James, who recklessly compare today's challenges with outdated policies.

In stark contrast to the false claims of widespread voter suppression, Republican secretaries of state are breaking records in increasing voter registration in states across the country. Alabama alone has registered 1,536,778 new voters since January 19, 2015, a record for the state, and now has an unprecedented state record of 3,602,951 registered voters. Despite having the nation's toughest voter ID law, which has already withstood significant judicial scrutiny in multiple lawsuits, Alabama has broken all voter participation records in the past five elections.

Our states are recording all-time highs in both early voting and overall voting participation. Even Democratic activists like Stacey Abrams acknowledge that leaders like Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams have done their job; in January, Kentucky broke the record for the total number of registered voters in the community.

We are seeing record levels of voter turnout in states like Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Virginia, to name a few. It's simple logic: Record voter registration numbers and expanded access to early and absentee voting mean that voter suppression claims are nothing more than discussion points, not backed by fact or experience.

Democrats continue to spread falsehoods about a national conspiracy to deprive voters of their rights. For their claim to be remotely true, the secretaries of state, governors, and other elected officials they blame would have to be directly responsible for administering those elections. In reality, local officials are often in charge of overseeing these elections.

Local Democrats run the elections in many, if not most, of the consistent discussion areas. It is an absolute failure of Democrats to hold a proper election in places like Fulton County, Georgia, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Democrats cry when federal law requires the maintenance of voter lists, and they refuse to follow the law themselves. The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993, enacted by President Bill Clinton, requires states to maintain current and accurate voter lists, periodically review the list, and eliminate people who are not eligible to vote.

Los Angeles County refused to comply with federal regulations and did not delete its electoral record for 20 years. He took a lawsuit in 2017 and a subsequent settlement for the Democrat-led county to comply with the law.

In 2018, Kentucky Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes was sued by the U.S. Attorney General for a similar ruling in maintaining current and accurate voter records. This lawsuit also ended in a settlement that required the Democratic secretary of state to create a comprehensive statewide voter list maintenance program that makes a reasonable effort to eliminate ineligible registrants.

Democrats spread disinformation and build emotions by recklessly exaggerating racial tensions and ignoring the facts. History and legal precedent, in fact, show that Democrats, not Republicans, are the ones who refuse to abide by the rules, leaving voters to pay the price at the polls.

The Republican secretaries of state leaders and officials across the country share a common goal: to ensure integrity and credibility in our elections, thereby restoring confidence in the electoral process for all voters, regardless of party.

While Democrats are driving disinformation, Republicans are implementing common sense policies that protect our democracy and preserve constitutional rights.

True to their party's values, Democrats recklessly promote cynical tactics about facts and conspiracy about truth. It is time for the Democratic Party to show leadership over anarchy and remove the burden of self-doubt that it has instilled in electoral integrity in the United States. We challenge Democrats and liberal activists to join us in our mission to make it easier to vote and harder to deceive.