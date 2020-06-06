Tobe Hooper’s 5 Best & 5 Worst Movies, According to IMDb

While he's responsible for some of the most popular horror movies of all time, the late Tobe Hooper is still an underrated talent. The director stormed the world with the gritty and scary The massacre in Texas in 1974, which led to his collaboration with Steven Spielberg in Elf almost a decade later.

RELATED: Top 10 Movies Produced By Steven Spielberg, But Not Directed (According To IMDb)

In the mid-1980s and 1990s, Hooper had been relegated to a director to be hired in a series of low-budget horrors and television movies. Hooper continued to make movies until 2013 before passing away in 2017 at the age of 74.

10 Best – The Funhouse (1981) 5.9

A year before helping ElfHooper made a terrifying trip to The funhouse, during which a kind of deformed monster-son stalks and cuts off a gang of unsuspecting teenagers.

When visiting a creepy carnival, Amy (Elizabeth Berridge) and her boyfriend Buzz (Cooper Huckabee) decide that they should spend the night inside the fairground with two of their friends. Fun and games turn into abject slaughter when a deformed assassin in a Frankenstein mask turns his party night into hell!

9 9 Worse – Night Terrors (1993) 3.5

Like Freddy Krueger in the legendary a nightmare on Elm Street series, Robert Englund terrified people's dreams. Unfortunately, according to IMDb, that was not the case at Hooper & # 39; s Night terrors.

The film follows Genie (Zoe Trilling), a young woman who ventures to Egypt to visit her grim father, Paul Chevalier, also known as The Marquis De Sade (Englund). Upon arrival, Genie is engulfed in a sinister cult of sadomasochistic violence that is almost impossible to escape.

8 Best – Life Force (1985) 6.1

After the launch of Elf, Hooper ventured into the cosmos to film the intergalactic vampires of Life force. He also directed the video for Billy Idol's "Dancing With Myself".

RELATED: Top 10 Killer Animal Movies, Ranked

Adapted by Dan O & # 39; Bannon from the novel Colin Wilson, Life force it refers to a space vampire raid in London, which begins to infect ordinary citizens at a rapid rate. One vampire in particular, named Space Girl (Mathilda May), subsumes the life force of several members of a spaceship before landing on Earth.

7 7 Worse: Crocodile (2000) 3.8

A low point in Hooper's career came in 2000 with the direct video release of Crocodile, a cheap creature feature partially filmed in Mexico.

In the simplest terms, the plot refers to a group of young people to let off steam on a boat ride through Southern California. Instead, they encounter an angry and aggressive man-eating crocodile. In a fight or flight response, the group uses their limited knowledge of nature to survive by any means necessary.

6 6 Best – Salem & # 39; s Lot (1979) 6.8

Although some consider it a two-episode miniseries, Salem lot It is essentially a 3 hour television movie. And while their collective IMDb rating is currently 6.8, the first chapter has 7.3 and the second has a 7.5 mark, respectively.

Hooper adapts Stephen King's novel about a quiet New England city overrun by a hostile vampire takeover. David Soul plays a novelist who teams up with well-known horror fan Mark (Lance Kerwin) to quell the undead invasion led by Richard Straker (James Mason).

5 5 Worse – Mortuary (2005) 4.0

With less than $ 1 million earned at the international box office, Hooper & # 39; s Mortuary It marked a massive commercial and critical failure for the once prominent voice of terror.

RELATED: Top 10 Vampire Movies (Deserving More Attention)

After her husband's death, Leslie (Denise Crosby) moves her two children to live in a former morgue, which she also plans to restore and convert into a business. However, once there, locals begin to suspect that the hall is built on once sacred ground that is now obsessed with indescribable malevolence.

4 4 Best – Poltergeist (1982) 7.3

While many believe that Steven Spielberg directed most of ElfHooper is still credited for being the best and scariest haunted house horror movie of all time.

The American nuclear family Freeling finds their idyllic suburban home haunted by a fascinating skein of supernatural events. A medium makes contact with the other side, deducing that the Freeling house has been erected on an old cemetery. Unrested spirits go after the soul of Carol Anne, the youngest daughter in the family.

3 Worse – The Mangler (1995) 4.3

Two years after working with Robert Englund in Night terrors, Hooper reunited with the horror screen legend for the adaptation of Stephen King's short story The mangler.

RELATED: 5 '80s Horror Movies That Are Highly Underrated (And 5 Overrated)

Unfortunately, the result was not much better. The plot revolves around a demonically possessed laundry machine that begins to murder those who approach. With an even paler 80 Metascore, neither critics nor casual horror fans found much to enjoy on The mangler. Not even the pairing of Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) and Freddy Krueger (Englund) could redeem the movie.

2 The Best – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 7.5

According to IMDb and everywhere, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre It is Hooper's best hour and his greatest contribution to the history of cinema. Despite being a virtually bloodless film, the film continues to boast of being one of the most shocking and mortifying horror films ever made.

Produced for a staggeringly low cost of $ 300,000, Slaughter went on to earn more than $ 30 million in gross worldwide income. The story about a truckload of teenagers traveling through Texas during the summer heat turns terribly bleak when they pick up a strange hitchhiker. The kicker takes the children to his family's farm, where Leatherface and his cannibal relatives kill all intruders who dare to step on his property.

one Worse – Djinn (2013) 4.4

Hooper's final film was the 2013 release of Djinn, a thread of terror from the Middle East filmed in the United Arab Emirates. The familiar possession piece refers to a young couple returning home on vacation to find their abode haunted by an evil presence.

Further derived, the couple soon discover that their home was built on a sacred site where ancient sinister creatures live. The film's two main characters are called Khalid (which means eternal) and Salama (which means peace), the combination of which is precisely what we wish Hooper in the afterlife!

NEXT: Top 10 Underrated Moments in the Texas Chainsaw 2 Massacre



next

Top 10 Contemporary Comedy Directors





