Tobey Maguire rumored to return for Spider-Verse Live-Action movie

The animated movie was amazing, but Spider-Man lovers really want a live action Spider verse movie too. For a reason, because it could allow Tobey Maguire to return as Peter Parker, as his career as the wall crawler ended earlier than planned with Spiderman 3. Fortunately, it really seems like this is something that could be on the horizon and a new rumor claims that it is indeed on the way.

The Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel has shared the report, which comes from scoopster Mikey Sutton, and says Sony wants Maguire to play Spidey once again for live action. Spider-Verse. Furthermore, Sam Raimi could also be involved in the project. It is observed that this would be an opportunity for Raimi to make a kind of Spider-man 4 that he always wanted to do and be able to say goodbye to the character.



Interestingly, the rumor says that this movie would do for the Maguire web launcher what Avengers Endgame He did it for Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and gave his version of Spidey a poignant outlet. This would lead to the introduction of a live action by Miles Morales. So in other words, this Spider verse the film would adapt again Spider man death definitive comic book arc. While the animated film was dealt with fairly quickly, it would save Peter's fate to the climax of the film.

Sony has addressed the possibility of live action Spider verse in the past, with producer Amy Pascal not ruling it out. Similarly, Raimi just signed up to direct Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse for Marvel, making it firmly back in the superhero genre. Maguire himself has not ruled out a comeback either. All the signs point to some kind of project like this, then. We just have to be patient waiting for him to get here.