Today on Fox News: June 15, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Riots in Atlanta after a fatal shooting involving an officer; We will receive feedback from our law enforcement panel. Fox News medical collaborator Nicole Saphier updates the nation's fight against coronavirus. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush shares his warning to protesters considering destroying the Alamo. We'll get an update from Seattle radio host Jason Rantz about what's going on in his city's "autonomous zone." Comedian Adam Carolla talks about canceling culture and reaching a new low.

At Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Paul Howard, Atlanta Fulton County District Attorney.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: CDC Director: Schools will reopen "absolutely" in the fall – With the reopening of some states, protests across the country and President Trump announcing that he will hold campaign rallies in the coming weeks, where are we facing the coronavirus pandemic? CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses where we are as a country with the virus, why it is important to continue social distancing, and whether we should expect schools to open in the fall.

Also in summary: The coronavirus outbreak has sparked a battle for mail-in voting and the possibility of it being instituted in time for the 2020 elections. President Trump says voting by mail could lead to an increase in electoral fraud . Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, whose state has voted by mail for years, explains the procedure for mailing ballots in Washington.

Also, comment from Cal Thomas, syndicated columnist and author of "America's Due Date: The Fall of Empires, Superpowers, and the United States."

Do you want to send Fox News Rundown directly to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: United States Representative Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; Michael Goodwin, columnist for the New York Post; Bernie Kerik, former New York Police Commissioner; Bret Baier, presenter of the "Special Report".

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy talks to Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov about what Joe Biden will do now that President Trump has resumed the protests.