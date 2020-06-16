Today on Fox News: June 16, 2020

STAY TUNED

At Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Obama

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence; Tammy Bruce, host of Fox Nation and contributor to Fox News. Bishop Aubrey stands out in a key step to tackle racism in the United States. Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical contributor to Fox News, explains how to interpret an increasing number of coronavirus cases in some states. As the blockages ease, Dr. Oz explains how to limit your chances of getting COVID-19.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Senator Tim Scott's search for common ground on police reform – After more than three weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, President Trump is taking action and will issue an executive order on Tuesday to address the growing demand for police reforms. US Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, worked with the President on the issues and argues that as the only black Republican in the House, he wanted to lead the Republican Party's effort to change surveillance standards. Senator Scott also intervenes in the debate on the Confederate statues.

Also in summary: In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender. Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night" and the podcast "Livin the Bream," explains what Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is and discusses why many people say this is a great day for the judge. of the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch

Also, comment from Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Senior Campaign Advisor; Dr. Janette Nesheiwat; Lt. Col. Allen West; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News Policy Editor.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discusses the dangers of "canceling the culture" with author and podcaster Adam Corolla and comedian Dave Landau.